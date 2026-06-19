Cade York Is Still Glaring Concern Following Jets Minicamp

One position battle that has been under the microscope from Jets fans and media alike this offseason has been the ongoing kicking competition.

The Jets’ kicker competition took a turn heading into OTAs as the team signed Younghoe Koo to compete against Lenny Krieg and Cade York. But York was dealing with a groin injury, which opened the door for Koo and Krieg. Koo rose to the occasion, while Krieg didn’t, and the latter was sent packing at the beginning of this month.

But Koo wouldn’t last long with the Jets as he imploded in the team’s second open OTA practice session to the media. York made his field goal attempts, but Koo didn’t, leading New York to cut the former Pro Bowler and immediately sign former first-team All-Pro Jason Sanders.

The fact that York survived all those roster moves must show the Jets still believe in him in this ongoing competition. However, the Jets’ coaching staff might’ve lost some faith in York during minicamp this week, as he did not perform well, which isn’t ideal for a kicker who has only made 73.3% of his field goals in his career.

Cade York didn’t help his case in the last offseason workout in kicker competition

At Tuesday’s minicamp practice, which was open to the media, York reportedly missed two field goals from 50-plus yards out, but also made one from that distance, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Rosenblatt also noted that Sanders went 2-of-3 on his attempts, making field goals from 42 and 50 yards, and missing one from 50.

As one can imagine, when Jets fans heard this news, it didn’t bring a ton of excitement, as this all could’ve been avoided if just Nick Folk had been brought back. But that’s not the case, and the Jets will see if York or Sanders will rise to the occasion.

Based on production and career resume, Sanders should be the frontrunner and do so in this week’s minicamp practice. Meanwhile, York showed why he hasn’t been able to stick as a team’s full-time kicker.

Throughout his career, the 25-year-old kicker has made 63% (7/11) of his field goals from 40-49 yards out, while he’s only made 55.5% (5/9) of his attempts from 50-plus yards out.

However, that’s a far cry from what Sanders has done in his career at longer distances. He has made 78.5% (55/70) of field goals between 40-49 yards and 68.7% (33/48) of his field goals from 50-plus yards. In fact, in 2024, the season Sanders was an efficient 12-of-14 from 50-plus yards out.

If he can return to that form after missing all of last year with a hip injury, York will be fighting an uphill battle.

Therefore, for York to overcome Sanders in this competition, he must show consistency from longer distances. We know this Jets’ offense should be better in 2026, but having a reliable kicker makes life easier on everyone involved.