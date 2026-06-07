Calling 2026 Jets a 'Bridge Team' Is Selling Them Way Short

Expectations are low for the New York Jets in 2026. DraftKings Sportsbook has the current win total for Gang Green at just 5.5. This is despite the fact the organization went through an overhaul this offseason and brought in quality players at almost every position.

Is 5.5 wins fair for a team that finished 3-14 last season?

The reality facing the Jets is that any perceived slight has good reason to arrive. New York hasn't been to the playoffs in the last 15 seasons and it's been 10 years since the team last posted a record over .500.

For the first time in years, though, the Jets are offering fans legitimate hope. From the improvements on their coaching staff, to the arrival of Geno Smith as a starting quarterback, analysts and supporters are starting to wonder if the Jets can blow through that win total.

Others are plafully dubbing the '26 season as a "bridge year" for the organization. But even that may be selling the team short.

Setting realistic Jets expectations

The notion of calling the Jets a "bridge" team this season centers around the long-term future of the quarterback position. Smith greatly improves the team's floor this year, but no one will mistake him for a long-term answer at the position.

Armed with three first-round picks in the 2027 draft, the Jets are going to be in a position to grab the quarterback of the future regardless of how this season plays out.

But that reality is precisely why the "bridge" notion isn't totally accurate.

On paper, the Jets have a roster good enough to compete with most teams on Sunday. They have improved the defense with quality trades (All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick), signings (linebacker Demario Davis), and draft selections (second-overall edge rusher David Bailey). Add in role players at each level and the team is expected to be much better on defense this year.

The same goes for the offense. New York's focus to improve the quarterback position, while also addressing their needs at pass catchers throughout the 2026 draft shows the team is well cognizant of where they fall short.

Are the Jets a Super Bowl team? Of course not. At least not right now.

But can they surprise people all year if their additions in the offseason step up in the way many people are expecting? Head coach Aaron Glenn may be the biggest question mark going into the new year, yet there's no reason to think the team will be punting their chances in 2026 for the 2027 draft.

And that's essentially where the team lies. They aren't good enough to compete for a Super Bowl, but they may be more talented enough than other bad rosters across the league. In most cases, that would worry fans.

This time, though, the outlook of the team is different than in the past. They have quality players at every position and strong depth as well. It's too good to be a team looking for high draft picks. If things go their way, they may not have to even worry about their draft standing either.

All the Jets need to do this season is focus on winning. With the talent they have, the belief they can be more than just a bridge team isn't only fair. It's reality.