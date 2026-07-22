Ranking Every New York Jets Position Group Entering Training Camp

After a disastrous 2025 season that resulted in the New York Jets posting an abysmal 3-14 record, general manager Darren Mougey entered this offseason with a clear mandate to upgrade the roster.

Mougey and the Jets’ brass did exactly that, using free agency and the draft to improve and address the team’s weaknesses. On paper, New York appears significantly better at each position, giving head coach Aaron Glenn a much stronger group heading into his second season.

With camp set to begin, Glenn and the staff will spend the coming weeks evaluating the retooled roster to determine which players will make the final 53-man roster.

Keeping this in mind, here’s a ranking of every position group from worst to best entering training camp.

10. Quarterback

At the most important position in football, the Jets simply lack talent and depth. Even though Geno Smith is a clear upgrade over Justin Fields, he is coming off a down season in which he threw a league-high 17 interceptions.

At best, Smith–who’ll be turning 36 in October–should be a serviceable option given the solid supporting cast. If he can be a good game-manager, it should help New York win some games, but we won't know until he plays.

Beyond him, the Jets don’t have a reliable backup. Currently, Bailey Zappe is in the lead for the QB2 spot, but he doesn’t instill much confidence. Although the former 2022 fourth-round selection has experience (4-5 record as a starter), he hasn’t proven to be dependable, completing 62.1% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

They also have rookie Cade Klubnik and Brady Cook on the roster. While the coaching staff seems high on Klubnik as a potential developmental option, it’s unlikely Cook makes the roster.

9. Linebacker

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of Demario Davis, the Jets’ linebacker corps is far stronger compared to last year’s. Still, the group is far from the league’s best. While Davis’ leadership has already had a great impact on the defense, there are legitimate concerns about whether the 37-year-old can still be a high-level contributor.

That puts pressure on Jamien Sherwood, who’s coming off of an underwhelming season. Although he was great as a run defender, recording 33 run-stops, he struggled mightily in coverage. The former Auburn Tiger allowed 51 receptions (64 targets) for 578 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 46.1 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked 66th out of 88 qualifying linebackers.

Behind them, Francisco “Kiko” Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Mykal Walker will continue to battle for the third spot. None of the three has gained much of an advantage, as each has had solid days in the offseason program.

If New York isn't confident in its backups heading into the season, it should consider trading for Cole Holcomb.

8. Cornerback

New York’s cornerback group was disappointing last season. Although they weren’t particularly bad against the pass–ranking 17th in passing yards allowed (216.1)—the unit allowed the most passing touchdowns (36) and failed to record a single interception.

As a result, Mougey bolstered the position by acquiring Nahshon Wright and D’Angelo Ponds. With Azareye’h Thomas, Brandon Stephens, and Jarvis Brownlee also in the mix, the unit is a modest one at best; however, they lack a reliable corner who’s capable of constraining the opposing team’s top receiver.

Despite this, we should expect to see steady improvement from the unit.

7. Wide Receiver

While each position group is important to the team’s success, the wide receiver room is the most critical to the offense's success. We saw what this group was without Garrett Wilson last season and it was tragic. Besides Adonai Mitchell, no receiver offered much, and as a result, the offense ranked dead last in passing yards per game (140.3)

With the addition of Omar Cooper Jr., it should ease the pressure on Wilson to create separation every play and be slightly better as long as they stay healthy. But beyond those three, they lack quality depth.

Isaiah Williams broke out as a punt returner last year and has been one of the standouts from the offseason program. From that alone, he’s already locked up the WR4 role, but he must continue to progress as a receiver.

Meanwhile, Arian Smith, Tim Patrick, and Jamaal Pritchett will continue to battle for the last two receiver spots.

6. EDGE

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets edge David Bailey (31) warms up during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, New York lacked a consistent pass-rush threat outside of Will McDonald IV. The defense finished the season with the league's second-fewest sacks (26) and the fewest pressures (87).

Mougey emphasized upgrading the group, adding David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, and Joseph Ossai to the mix. Although the depth chart behind them isn’t great, these four will likely receive the majority of the workload in 2026.

Along with generating more pressure, the unit also prioritized enhancing its play against the run. The Jets gave up the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) last season, and with Enagbare and Ossai mainly known as run-defenders, Gang Green should see progression in containing the run.

5. Tight End

The tight end room was already among one of New York’s better position groups with Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert leading the way. Now with the addition of Kenyon Sadiq, they’ve quickly become one of the deeper rooms on the team.

Taylor’s play was encouraging last season, recording 44 receptions for 369 yards and one touchdown, while Ruckert logged career highs in both receptions (23) and receiving yards (179).

Sadiq possesses impressive speed for his position, clocking a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Furthermore, his playmaking ability should make life easier for Smith, as he recorded 248 yards after the catch last year.

With two quality starting-caliber tight ends and a reliable backup on the team, we should see offensive coordinator Frank Reich utilize the trio’s receiving ability and deploy more 12 personnel.

4. Running Back

Unlike the other position groups, the running back room hasn’t seen any changes. That’s largely because it's already a polished unit.

Breece Hall established himself as one of the premier running backs last year and will likely continue serving as the team’s bell-cow back.

Behind him, the team has quality depth. On limited carries, Isaiah Davis has been an efficient runner, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and a reliable passing-down back. Braelon Allen is a good downhill runner. Even though he’s coming off a season-ending MCL sprain, he should receive the early-down snaps whenever Hall comes out of the game.

Kene Nwangwu is also a member of the group; however, he’ll remain their kickoff returner exclusively.

The ground attack was one of the lone bright spots last season, finishing tied for 10th in rushing yards (123.3) per game, and let’s hope that continues in 2026.

3. Safety

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive back Malachi Moore (27) and safety Dean Clark (35) participate in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jets fans should feel good about the team’s safety room. Although he’ll be turning 30 in November, Fitzpatrick was a home-run addition by New York, as he’s still playing at an All-Pro level.

His versatility and leadership will go a long way in improving this secondary. Alongside him, the Jets have quality depth at the position. Although they haven’t named a starter besides Fitzpatrick, it will likely come down to Andre Cisco or Dane Belton, both of whom have proven to be solid run-defenders, while Malachi Moore will look to redeem himself in a backup role.

They also have Dean Clark and V.J. Payne, who’ll likely be competing with one another for the final safety spot.

This position group has just about everything you want: an elite starter, great depth and experience. The safety room is in good shape entering training camp.

2. Offensive Line

Like the running backs room, the offensive line didn’t see many changes in the offseason. New York retained four of its five starters, replacing Alijah Vera-Tucker with Dylan Parham.

Despite this change, the unit should continue its solid play. Headlined by Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu, the two starting tackles were great last year and flashed their perennial potential. Joe Tippmann leads the interior and showcased his versatility last year by serving as the starting right guard after playing center in 2024.

Meanwhile, Josh Myers and Parham are above-average starters at best.

The Jets must hope their starters stay healthy this season, as the depth isn’t great. While Max Mitchell and Chukwuma Okorafor are good swing tackle options, the interior lacks a dependable veteran.

1. Defensive Tackle

You can make an argument for the best position group, but based on elite play and reliable depth, it’s evident defensive tackle is by far the best. They added T’Vondre Sweat, who offers upside as an elite run-defender and solid pass-rusher, along with David Onyemata and Darrell Jackson Jr.

They also have Harrison Phillips, who is still a dependable contributor against the run, and Jowon Briggs, who emerged as one of their best interior pass-rushers.

With their great depth, defensive tackle is the only position where New York can afford to lose a starter without much concern. The unit has the potential to rank among the league’s best with its combination of size, depth, and run-stopping ability.

Hopefully, it can lead to significant improvement against the run and generate pressure in the interior.