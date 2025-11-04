Chargers-Jets Linked In Unexpected Last-Minute Trade Deadline Buzz
The New York Jets are expected to be active at the trade deadline this season. They've already moved cornerback Michael Carter II, but they could have two or three more trades come together before Tuesday's trade deadline.
The Jets have plenty of trade candidates like Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, and Allen Lazard. But there's also one potential trade candidate on their roster that nobody seems to be talking about.
Thomas Martinez of Los Angeles Chargers OnSi recently suggested the Jets could trade backup offensive tackle Max Mitchell to the Los Angeles Chargers after Joe Alt's crushing ankle injury.
Backup Jets OT Max Mitchell could be a trade candidate for the Chargers
"Disaster struck in the second quarter as former Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day took and outside rush lane on right tackle Trey Pipkins. Unfortunately, Titans edge rusher Jihad Ward also took a wide outside rush working against left tackle Joe Alt," Martinez wrote. "Both Titans defenders met at the top of the arc as Justin Herbert stepped up in the pocket. Joseph-Day violently crashed into Alt's legs as he was engaged with Ward. Joe Alt was carted off the field with a reaggravation of his injured ankle.
"No, not Breece Hall. The Chargers need offensive line help. Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander was the Jets director of player personnel for five seasons before joining the Chargers. He was on the staff when the Jets drafted offensive tackle Max Mitchell in the fourth round of 2022. The Jets have a pair of young talented tackles ahead of Mitchell on the depth chart."
Mitchell isn't a star, but he could plug a hole and fill a role for the Chargers. They desperately need to find an offensive tackle to replace Alt for the time being and Mitchell would be one of the easiest players to trade for in the league. It would likely cost the Chargers a late round pick swap, if that, to land the offensive lineman.
Mitchell could be used as a depth piece for the Chargers when Alt returns, but he would be a crucial piece for the time being.
It's an idea that hasn't been mentioned much, but it could certainly work if the Chargers are desperate enough.
