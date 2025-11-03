Jets-Cowboys Trade Deadline Buzz For Star Edge Rusher Heating Up
The New York Jets have made a handful of trades over the last year, and it doesn't seem like they're done yet. Most recently, the Jets traded cornerback Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles. With about 24 hours until the trade deadline, the Jets have a chance to make even more moves.
There are players like Breece Hall, Will McDonald IV, and Jermaine Johnson who make sense as trade chips for New York. Hall seems likely to stay in New York as the Jets potentially look to sign him to a contract extension. The Jets reportedly want to keep McDonald, too, but Johnson could make more sense than any as a big trade chip this week.
USA Today's Jacob Camenker recently listed Johnson as a trade target for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
Cowboys getting trade buzz for Jermaine Johnson at the trade deadline
"Johnson generated 7.5 sacks and made a Pro Bowl in 2023. Since then, he has played in seven games due to injury and has generated just one sack," Camenker wrote. "Johnson is still just 26 and is under contract for a reasonable $13.4 million in 2026. The Florida State product has athletic upside, and perhaps a change of scenery could allow him to regain the solid form of his breakout, second season.
"The issue with trading for Johnson? He wouldn't come cheap. The Athletic reports the Jets are asking for 'a second-round pick or better' to part with the fourth-year edge rusher. Still, Dallas could consider targeting him as a long-term replacement for Parsons at a fraction of the cost."
It's hard to imagine the Jets trading Johnson unless they're blown away by a trade offer. If the Cowboys are willing to give up a second round pick and potentially late round pick swaps, the Jets could take the bait.
But Johnson is the kind of player that a team could build its defense around. When healthy, he makes a huge difference for the Jets. He's coming off a crushing injury from last season and has struggled to stay healthy this season, too, but when he's on the field, he's impactful.
At this rate, the Jets would be better off holding onto him and attempting to sign him to a contract extension at a discount rather than trading him for less than a second-round pick.
More NFL: Jets Lose Key Starter To Season-Ending Injury Before Week 10