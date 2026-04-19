Cole Payton-Jets Rumor a Promising Sign for Their Draft Approach

The mystery around the Jets and how they handle quarterback in the 2026 draft will finally be answered later this week. It's no secret New York is at least considering dipping into this class full of veteran college names, as meetings have been reported with top options Ty Simpson, Drew Allar and Garett Nussmeier.

However, this draft could also be unpredictable on the QB front with less certainty on draft boards overall. So while NY may prefer one of that trio, the stars may not align. That makes it vital to have other choices, even dart throws later on who wouldn't be as costly if they pan out, lined up.

North Dakota State @NDSUfootball quarterback Cole Payton visited #Steelers #Colts per source, and has met extensively with #Eagles #Cardinals #Jets per source. Payton completed 71.2 percent of his throws as a senior for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns, four Interceptions. Rushed for… pic.twitter.com/qWb2RxrBcp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 18, 2026

Luckily, it seems New York is doing just that. With just days remaining until the event, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports the team has met "extensively" with North Dakota State product Cole Payton. This hints at a much more wide-ranging QB search than some may have thought, and it sets the franchise up well, even if a top name doesn't end up with Gang Green.

Jets doing homework on late-round QB dart throws is great process

Much of the talk surrounding the Jets and a QB in this year's draft has involved the trio after Fernando Mendoza. Simpson is easily regarded as the second-best quarterback of the class, and it's long been speculated New York could be a landing spot for him with picks Nos. 16, 31 and 44 to pick him outright or move up given the clear need for a franchise option under center.

Simpson comes with hang-ups, though, when it comes to NFL ceiling and the price it may require just to find out how well (or how poorly) his transition to the pros will go. That reality has made Allar and Nussmeier both considered heavily as possible future Jets, and they fall into the easier-to-stomach range of Round 3-4.

Yet, this Payton buzz shows New York willing to go beyond the more established and brand name tier of QBs, which may end up proving fruitful.

There is certainly a ton to like about the NDSU product. He immediately lit the field on fire in his first and only season as the Bisons' starter, recording 2,719 passing yards with a 72.0 completion percentage and 16 touchdowns (with only four INTs). Payton set the school record in yards per pass attempt (12.1) over an entire campaign as he frequently sought to push the ball down the field.

At over 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds, Payton is also sizable presence under center, which he combines with attractive athleticism. The Nebraska native posted a whopping 777 rushing yards and another 13 scores on the ground for North Dakota State in 2025, showing no fears about using his legs with 136 recorded attempts.

All of that success has put him on draft boards, but there's also a reason he's currently projected as a fourth round or later selection. Those numbers came against FCS competition, whereas his peers are coming from the top conferences Division 1 has to offer. It's also believed Payton is a project who will require extensive work in terms of mechanics to be ready for the pros, which isn't something every franchise can commit to.

But, Payton's rawness also is what makes him a logical Jets flyer to take. He'd be afforded ample time to develop behind the scenes with Frank Reich and learn from Geno Smith. New York also has zero expectations of being a winning team in 2026, which alleviates more pressure from a rookie QB who's facing an entire throwing makeover that will already be challenging enough on its own.

Even if Payton isn't a selection by the team, the fact he's being considered despite his lack of polish and less traditional background is notable. It shows New York casting a wider net, as Payton being both an FCS product and a left-handed thrower are each factors that could drive away other franchises.

This smart process puts NY in a better position to land a late-round diamond even if the stars don't align for Simpson, Allar or Nussmeier. Brock Purdy's transformation from last pick to arguable top-10 QB still looms over the entire league given it was just four years ago, and it provides hope that New York could produce a win like that with the right scouting.

Proper homework at QB is going to reward teams in a more murky draft to forecast, and the Jets appear to have put themselves in a great position with wherever the chips may fall.