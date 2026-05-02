Contract Restructure Could Save One Jet's Job in New York

The Jets' 2026 roster is taking shape following strong performances in free agency and the NFL Draft. From potential-filled rookies to reliable veterans, general manager Darren Mougey did an excellent job of rounding out the Jets' depth chart without breaking the bank, leaving more than $39.5 million in cap space to play with, according to OverTheCap.

Although Mougey & Co. might be tempted to sign more free agents with those funds, they might benefit from saving as much of it as they can. Spotrac lists that 37 Jets players will hit free agency next offseason, including standout names like Breece Hall and David Onyemata. If they're already thinking about the players they don't want to lose, the Jets could be considering ways to free up more cash.

Although training camp cuts and trades will eventually help, New York can also restructure some players' contracts to achieve that goal. Some veterans stick out more as potential candidates than others, including linebacker Jamien Sherwood.

Jamien Sherwood might need a contract restructure to extend his Jets run

The 2026 campaign will mark Sherwood's sixth with the Jets since being the 146th overall pick in 2022. The former Auburn Tiger went from being a backup contributor in his first three seasons to a full-time starter in 2024, when he paced the NFL with 98 solo tackles. The breakout performance secured Sherwood a three-year, $45 million extension last March, simultaneously elevating everyone's expectations for Year 5.

Last year's expectations may have been too much for Jamien Sherwood to handle. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

As is sometimes the case when a player lands a big-money deal, Sherwood's performance regressed last season. Although he finished with four fewer total tackles (154) than the year before (158), his solo efforts dropped by 17 despite his playing 98% of defensive snaps. He also missed a career-worst 10 tackle attempts and struggled in coverage, allowing 51 completions for 578 yards (390 after the catch), four touchdowns and a 125.1 passer rating.

Unsurprisingly, his 46.1 coverage grade is a new career-low mark on Pro Football Focus. Even his pass-rushing production dropped, going from tallying pressures on 22.5% of opportunities in 2024 to 20.0%.

If that performance is a sign of the new status quo, Jets fans should be worried. He was fine against the run, sure, but Sherwood's shortcomings in coverage can't be overlooked. He needs more consistently well-rounded performances to be worth the remainder of his contract.

According to Spotrac, Sherwood has $30 million in cash remaining on his deal, with a cap hit of $11.5 million this year, rising to $19 million in 2027. His outlook would look more attractive if he restructured his contract to lower those cap hits, especially as it'd prove to the Jets that Sherwood is willing to be a team player. Head coach Aaron Glenn would love that.

Can Jamien Sherwood prove to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn that he can be a team player? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If Sherwood isn't willing to play ball, though, and wants to keep his current situation, the Jets might consider a split next offseason. After all, they'll only take on a $6.2 million dead cap hit while creating $12.7 million in savings with a cut before June 1, 2027, per Spotrac, only for those numbers to shift to $3.1 million and $15.8 million, respectively, after that date.

Sherwood has shown he can be an impact defender, using his non-stop motor to slow down opposing running backs. It's his poor performance in coverage that makes him not worth his upcoming price tag.

Restructuring his contract to lower his cap hit would make Sherwood more attractive on the Jets' roster. But if he isn't ready to be a team player, New York fans can't be surprised if Mougey starts working on a potential divorce plan.