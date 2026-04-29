One Veteran Free Agent the Jets Must Sign Immediately After the NFL Draft

The New York Jets hit the jackpot in the 2026 NFL Draft as they addressed their most important needs on offense and defense in the first two rounds, and then took some shots on goals on a few developmental prospects on Day 3.

As things currently stand, this Jets roster on paper is better than the team we saw last in Week 18 in January. That being said, the job still isn’t done for general manager Darren Mougey. The Jets could still use a veteran free-agent signing at wide receiver and linebacker to further bolster the depth.

Jets fans want to see New York add a linebacker to go along with Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood, which is a position the team did not address in the draft. Luckily for them, a ton of veteran options are still waiting to be signed, including former New York Bobby Okereke.

Ex-Giants LB Bobby Okereke should be on Jets’ radar as April ends

Okereke, who spent the last three years in the Big Apple with the Giants, was released ahead of free agency, freeing up $9 million in cap space for Big Blue. Former Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds ultimately replaced Okereke.

Despite being a consistent starter, the ex-Giant still sits in free agency as we end April, which is shocking, as he’s still a fine cover defender and can be utilized as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Okereke had a 62.5 coverage grade, ranking 22nd among 85 qualified linebackers.

The 29-year-old linebacker was targeted a ton in coverage in 2025, giving up 450 yards (second-most in his career) on 48 completions (69 targets). However, Okereke recorded two interceptions, allowed two receiving touchdowns, and posted an 84.8 passer rating against.

That was better than what the Jets got from Sherwood last year, who was outstanding in run defense (81.0 grade) and as a pass rusher (70.5 grade), but left much to be desired in coverage with a dismal 46.1 grade.

Furthermore, Sherwood allowed 461 yards in coverage (most in his career) on 44 completions (61 targets), three touchdowns, and a 110.1 passer rating. Coverage isn’t his strong suit, but New York hopes 37-year-old Demario Davis will help in that respect, who had a 70.3 coverage grade and an 88.9 run defense grade with the New Orleans Saints last season.

However, if Davis or Sherwood were to get hurt, the Jets’ linebacker depth would be in trouble, hence why Okereke would be an ideal signing. While his run defense wasn’t great (46.2 grade and 21 missed tackles), he would be a bigger body at linebacker and be an upgrade over Mykal Walker or Francisco Mauigoa, who would be thrust into action.

Spotrac still has Okereke’s calculated market value at a three-year, $36.3 million deal ($21.1 million AAV), but at this stage, he’ll likely have to settle for a one-year deal. If the price is right, the Jets have the cap space ($39.5 million available) to make a move for him. We see it every year in the NFL, as you can never have too much linebacker depth.

If not, Bobby Okereke, Germaine Pratt, and Matt Milano could be worth watching

However, if Okereke is holding out for a starting opportunity, the Jets could look to pivot to Matt Milano or Germaine Milano. Milano is a couple of years older than Okereke and has struggled to stay on the field, playing in 21 games over three years.

Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Milano recorded 67 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits in 12 games. But the veteran backer was non-existent in pass coverage with a 47.9 grade and didn’t hold up in run defense (46.2). And not to mention, he dealt with a pectoral injury that kept him off the field for five games.

Spotrac projects Milano’s market value as a one-year deal worth $4.1 million, which is much more likely for someone who would serve as backup. The same could be said for another free agent linebacker, Germaine Pratt.

Pratt’s market value is a one-year deal for $2.9 million. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts. Pratt saw most of his action with the Colts, racking up 101 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, five tackles for loss, an interception, and a forced fumble in 12 starts.

The veteran linebacker won’t wow you in pass coverage or as a run defender, but again could serve as a solid backup and provide more depth to a unit that will be depended on to turn things around in 2026.