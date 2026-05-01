Jets’ Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft—What’s Still Missing

We are only one week removed from the 2026 NFL Draft, but we have a much better picture of what this Jets roster will look like when regular-season action kicks off in September.

In the draft, the Jets addressed several needs on both sides of the ball, including the pass rush (David Bailey), secondary (D’Angelo Ponds, VJ Payne), and the skill positions (Keynon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr.). When you factor in those eight rookies, their UDFA class, free agent/trade acquisitions, the Jets look much improved on paper and should have more than three wins this upcoming season.

However, despite hitting a home run on the draft, the Jets still have the cap space to add a few veterans or competition at various positions to round out their roster. Below, we’ll discuss some of New York’s biggest needs and highlight a couple of options that could help fill the void that they currently have.

1. Jets’ backup QB situation must be figured out before training camp in July

Even though the Jets drafted Cade Klubnik in the fourth round, who could end up being the eventual QB2 or maybe a future starter in the league, he needs some time to learn and develop his craft.

The Jets are reportedly linked to Carson Wentz, Cooper Rush, Tyrod Taylor, and now Russell Wilson as possible backup options. All four guys would be upgrades over Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. Wilson seems like the perfect target for the Jets, considering that he played with Geno Smith in Seattle, and Smith reportedly gave his approval when presented with options.

Russell Wilson is one name who's reportedly in the mix for the Jets' QB2 role. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, Wilson could take his talent to the broadcast booth this upcoming season, so there’s a chance that the Jets might have to go elsewhere. Luckily, the Jets could turn to Taylor, who has been in New York for the last two years, or sign a quarterback like Rush, who has spent eight years in the league.

Then there’s also the trade market that the Jets could explore to address the backup QB spot. Devon Platana of Jets on SI pointed out that Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton and Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson could be possible trade candidates for New York.

Needless to say, this conversation will not go away anytime soon for the Jets. It's one they have to find an answer to quickly because Zappe or Cook aren’t the answer if Smith goes down or regresses.

2. New York needs one more starting-caliber linebacker behind Demario Davis, Jamien Sherwood

The Jets surprisingly didn’t draft a linebacker, despite their depth being bolstered by Demario Davis in free agency to play alongside Jamien Sherwood. Davis, who is coming off a good 2025 season with the New Orleans, is now 37 years old, and it will be interesting to see whether he can still hold up and be a consistent playmaker in the second level of the defense.

New York hopes so after giving Davis a two-year, $22 million deal in free agency in his return to the Big Apple.

Demario Davis is a welcome addition, but the Jets need more LB help beyond him. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

However, if Davis or Sherwood were to go down, the Jets would be in huge trouble. While they could turn to Francisco Mauigoa, who started in eight games as a rookie in 2025, it would force special teamers like Mykal Walker and Marcelino McCracy-Ball into action.

Luckily for the Jets, guys like Matt Milano, Bobby Okereke, Devin White, and Shaq Thompson are still available in free agency. Earlier this week, I wrote a story about how Okereke would be a solid signing for the Jets because of his coverage skills and as a pass rusher.

Depending on the price tag and what Okereke is looking for in a role, the Jets may or may not fit. Therefore, maybe White, who was a tackling machine for the Las Vegas Raiders last year (174 total tackles), could be an option.

He wasn’t spectacular in coverage and struggled with missed tackles (career-worst 19). But it's hard to ignore his production, which includes 11 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, three pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Spotrac projects his market value as a one-year, $2.8 million deal, which should be right in the Jets’ wheelhouse.

3. Adding a veteran pass catcher to fill out the rest of the Jets’ WR room

The Jets gave Garrett Wilson some WR help this offseason, but Omar Cooper Jr.'s arrival won't be enough. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets’ wide receiver room should be much better in 2026 with the addition of Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round. Garrett Wilson, Cooper and Adonai Mitchell are a solid trio of guys who can play inside or slot and have the speed to do damage in the passing game.

Nonetheless, they could use a veteran in this room who could serve as the WR4 or 5, but in a pinch, be asked to start in case of injury. Veterans like Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, Jauan Jennings, and Tyreek Hill won’t be on the Jets’ radar.

It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that the Jets consider bringing in Juju Smith-Schuster, Brandin Cooks, Tim Patrick and Zay Jones. Those guys could be had on a cheap one-year deal and don’t need volume to be successful.

Cooks would be the most intriguing option for the Jets, as he can still stretch the field despite being in his early 30s. But don’t ignore Smith-Schuster, who would give the Jets a possession wide receiver. Last season with the Chiefs, the veteran wideout had 33 receptions (45 targets) for 345 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver isn’t high on the priority list like backup QB, but it’s something that the Jets shouldn’t ignore if the right guy is available for offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s scheme.