D'Angelo Ponds Continues to Turn Heads Early on With Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Competition breeds excellence.

That's what New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn believes, especially when it comes to the cornerback room. New York signed Nahshon Wright in free agency, the corner who led all players at his position in interceptions last year. That, coupled with the development of young slot corner Jarvis Brownlee, leads the Jets to believe their secondary can be a successful unit in 2026.

Then there's the matter of second-round cornerback D'Angelo Ponds. The star cornerback for Indiana was one of the most feared cover corners in college football last season despite his short 5'8" frame.

While Ponds has played in both the nickel and along the boundary, the Jets have a specific role they want to see him start his career as.

"We're starting him out at nickel, see how he operates, then we'll put him outside, maybe today, and see how he operates there," Glenn said.

Glenn's comments mean a position battle is on the way for Gang Green at corner between Ponds and Brownlee. And if early practices are any indication, the Jets have to love what they've seen from their star rookie.

Ponds takes important step with Jets

It always takes time for rookies in new roles to get adjusted to the NFL's speed and physicality. Some players need more time than others.

The best indication of a player needing more time is how they handle the classroom. Players who understand the "why" of what the organization wants to do within their scheme is a good indication of what they can do when they are given an actual chance to succeed.

For Ponds, he's still figuring out the why. But he continues to turn heads within the organization that makes the coaches around him thrilled for his potential.

"Going through the installations: when you start to ask him questions about the responsibilities, inside and outside, he's quick to give you answers," Glenn said. "That, number one, tells you that, mentally, he can pick those things up."

Everything the Jets saw in Ponds during his college run, he has shown in the early days of his tenure with the Jets. Rave reviews from teammates and former players are a big reason why the organization drafted him, after all.

“We asked wide receivers that we interviewed, whether it’s combine, all-star games, guys we bring in for visits, we often ask them like, ‘Who’s the best corner you go against?’” Jets general manager Darren Mougey said during the post-draft process. “Numerous guys, if they faced Ponds, all of them, Ponds.”

It's unclear if Ponds' NFL jump will be enough to see him play over the likes of Brownlee, or Wright for that matter. But if he continues to turn heads in the classroom with his versatility, he may give the Jets no choice but to play him as often as possible.