Considering the New York Jets failed to record a single interception last season, the secondary was a major area of focus coming into the offseason. The Jets traded for former Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. just weeks into the 2025 season and selected Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds in the second round of the draft.

While Brownlee was brought in to compete for the starting spot last season, he was still recovering from an ankle injury and later had his season cut short because of a hip injury. He showed some promise with 36 total tackles, one forced fumble, two passes defended, and two stuffs, but Ponds was one of the most feared corners in college and is in line to be a standout in offseason team activities (OTAs).

Ponds' biggest question mark is his 5-foot-9 frame, which is on the short side for NFL CBs. However, he will be competing against fellow draftees Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. throughout OTAs and training camp, two players who have already complemented the work that he has put in.

That alone speaks volumes and headlines the challenge in front of Brownlee as he battles for the starting spot.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. could be facing an uphill battle against D'Angelo Ponds

Ponds has the skills and demeanor to play outside and in the slot, but he might be better off in the slot. Just last season at Indiana, he had 60 total tackles, two interceptions (one for a TD), one forced fumble, and a team-high 10 passes defended.

Head coach Aaron Glenn spoke about Ponds at Thursday's OTAs, laying out the plans for the rookie CB.

Glenn said that Ponds "has a good understanding of both the inside and outside cornerback spots," and is "going to give him reps at both inside and outside throughout the spring to see how he can handle it," per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

ESPN's Rich Cimini noted recently that "Ponds will have a chance to beat out Jarvis Brownlee Jr. as the starting nickelback."

When you look at the projected 53-man roster going into OTAs, offseason acquisition Nahshon Wright will likely get the starting role on the left side, while Brandon Stephens will line up on the right side. That leaves Ponds and Brownlee for the nickel slot, a position that appears to be going the rookie's way unless Brownlee can make some strides over the remainder of the offseason.

At Thursday's OTA practice, Brownlee got off to a strong start. He had "a few good run stops" and "looked good in coverage," according to Jets on SI's Nick Faria, who was at the team's practice facility.

If you base Brownlee's success on his rookie season in 2024, he is more than capable of carving out a starting role on this roster. After all, he had 75 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, nine passes defended and seven stuffs in what has turned out to be his only full-time season so far after the injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

Brownlee was on pace for a solid 2025 season had it not been for the injuries, but those setbacks are at least a little concerning when you factor in the improved talent at the CB position since last season. That has made Brownlee's outlook questionable as he tries to overcome those obstacles and reassert himself as someone who can be a reliable starter in the league.

If Ponds has an impressive offseason program and lives up to the expectations despite his smaller stature, Brownlee may be staring down a backup role unless he can outperform him and return to the form he had before the rash of injuries last season.