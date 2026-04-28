Drafting Kenyon Sadiq Completely Reshapes the Jets at Tight End

First-year New York Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich got the perfect playmaking tight end for his 12/13 personnel sets, which require two/three tight ends. During the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets took Oregon Ducks pass-catching specialist Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 overall.

Sadiq is one of the better pass-catching prospects the league has seen in quite some time. He set a single-season record for receptions as a tight end in 2025 (51) with the Ducks. Then Sadiq produced one of the fastest 40-yard dash times (4.39s) for a tight end at the NFL Scouting Combine since Vernon Davis in 2003. He has great hands, but he's a burner who resembles a receiver athletically.

Sadiq's presence will move 2025 second-round pick Mason Taylor to a blocking role during most of his snaps. Taylor has good hands, hauling in 44 receptions, one a touchdown catch, for 369 yards, but he isn't an elite receiving threat. If anything, he's the Cole Kmet to Sadiq's Colston Loveland. Taylor's ceiling in the passing game may be lower than Kmet's, while Sadiq's is higher than Loveland's.

Even though Sadiq had six dropped passes on gimmes from Dante Moore last year, he promised to eradicate those kinds of lapses in focus from his profile.

Kenyon Sadiq's versatility will help transform Jets' offense

Sadiq will be a "big slot" more often than a blocker in New York. Last year, we saw Taylor play the second-most snaps out of the slot (155), per StatRankings.com. With that said, Sadiq promised Jets fans to be a violent blocker as well.

"I can create separation, but I can also go hit someone," Sadiq said via the Jets' team website. "Obviously the NFL is different and I have to clean some things up. But man ... I'm not going to be scared to go hit somebody. ... I play fast, and I play hard, and those are two things I pride myself on. I'm going to go ahead and run past someone, I'm going to jump over someone."

Reich should be thrilled to deploy Sadiq, as the Idaho native seems equally excited to be wearing green and white. With Geno Smith returning to East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sadiq is in a good spot to thrive right away. Even if Smith isn't back to his pre-Las Vegas Raiders' level of production, help will likely be on the way in 2027. Several QBs, including Sadiq's college QB, Dante Moore, will be available in next year's draft.

Nonetheless, everything is looking up at the tight end spot. While taking a tight end at No. 16 was a bit of a surprise, Sadiq is a good enough fit in Reich's offense, giving the Jets another weapon that defenses will have to worry about.