Every Jets Quote That Mattered After Humiliating Loss to Chiefs

Another loss, another week of searching for answers for the New York Jets.

Their 35-12 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs was the fourth straight, and seventh in their last eight games. The talent on the team is undeniable, but it's also clear that they aren't coached or playing well enough to win.

In Sunday's loss, it seemed like the Jets kept finding new ways to make mistakes. And it's left the Jets reaching for new ways to answer questions about their future.

Another disappointing loss

It feels like we've seen that kind of Jets loss before. New York competed hard in the first half, only to be outcoached in the second half to go along with execution mistakes that sunk their chances. At the end of the day, though, the Jets are 2-7 on the season, and 5-21 under Glenn as head coach.

"We just go back to work and try to figure out, how can I, as the head coach,

get us to play two halves at a high level, and not have a lull at any part of the game," Glenn said. "That's something I will think long

and hard about, to make sure that we can get that done."

Players refuse to give up on Glenn, though. New York's locker room focused more heavily on its own struggles than what the coaching staff was doing.

“It is always going to come down to execution," Geno Smith said.

While Glenn is not the sole reason for the team's losing record this year, there is no way the Jets can excuse his record. As the losses pile up, it seems like a foregone conclusion he is coaching in the final months with the Jets.

On second-half struggles

New York's offense recorded just 46 yards of offense in the second half. The defense gave up 21 points and was gashed on the ground. Kenneth Walker scored three touchdowns in a rebound performance.

To the Jets, the struggles from the whole team in the second half weren't just about one play or performer. It was about everyone.

"We didn't play up to par," Glenn said. "I know that offensively we didn't have as many

possessions as we needed to, against a team like this. Defensively, we didn't hold up well against the run in the

second half."

As to what led to the offensive struggles, Breece Hall noted that having just seven team rushing yards in the second half as a clear design that failed right away. In fact, both Braelon Allen and Hall had a combined three carries in the second half. That's not going to cut it for a struggling offense.

"I think we went away from our bread and butter, which is running the ball," Hall said. "I think they sped us up a little bit because they got out to a little bit of a lead."

Part of the team's abandonment of the run game is based on their defense giving up touchdowns on drives to start the second half. New York had to start throwing the ball. But had the team been more successful in the first half, or managed to record touchdowns, the Jets may have been able to stick with their run game.

Instead, everything became discombobulated.

Frustration boiling over

The losses are piling up. So too are the frustrations from their players. After turning the ball over on downs in the fourth quarter, Smith was seen slamming his helmet on the sidelines and screaming at his team.

After the game, Smith explained his freakout.

“I was just frustrated with not getting it done," Smith said. "I am always the type of guy that is going to look inward. I am

really just looking at myself and figuring out how I can be better for the guys and the team so we can get it done.”

To their credit, the rest of the Jets agreed with Smith's reaction.

"We're frustrated with him," Hall said. "He's been doing very well distributing the ball and leading this offense. He definitely deserves for us to play better for him."

For what it's worth, right tackle Armand Membou was called for a personal foul penalty after also slamming his helmet on the ground before he walked off the field. Frustration has clearly boiled over for the organization.

And it looks like the coaching staff will need to address is further beyond Sunday.

Running back splits

Braelon Allen's streak of 100-yard games is over. That wasn't much of a surprise, though, with Breece Hall returning from a quad injury. What was disappointing was the way the Jets shared the snap totals for each running back.

Hall received 15 carries for 61 yards. Allen got just eight carries for 33 yards. New York had 99 yards in the first half, but just seven in the second as they went away from the run. But the fact Hall received nearly twice as many touches as Allen shows the Jets believe the former second-round pick remains better.

And it forces Allen to be nothing more than a role player again.

"We don't have any other choice," Allen said. "What are we going to do, pack it up and go home? You got to get back in the building tomorrow, learn from it, and get back on the field on Wednesday."

Should the Jets swap their running back totals? Time remains to be seen. But it's clear that Allen's time as the lead back is over, for now.

Rookie standout

One of the few positives that came from the team on Sunday was the play of David Bailey. The second overall pick recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles, becoming the first player since Julius Peppers with over seven sacks in his first eight NFL games.

For the Jets, though, it's nothing they haven't seen before.

"No surprise, that is who he is," Glenn said. "Each game he is learning and getting better. It’s good to see that. The more he is on



the field, the more that gives us an opportunity to make plays."

Bailey's professionalism and ability to make big plays with forced fumbles and sacks will make him a Pro Bowl player for years to come. As the team looks to get better, it's his humbleness that makes him extremely important going forward.

"It's always a blessing just getting out there and just playing football, playing the game I love," Bailey said.

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