Jets Week 9 Report Card: Grading Every Position After Latest Blunder vs. Chiefs

The losing streak now stands at four games after the Jets only mustered four field goals and struggled to finish out drives in a 35-12 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Granted, it is not like the Jets were expected to pull off the upset against a Chiefs team coming off back-to-back losses and hungry to get back in the win column on home soil. That said, to come away with zero touchdowns and seemingly have no answers for Kansas City defensively was just another reminder of the various issues that continue to plague Gang Green.

Even though WR1 Garrett Wilson was sidelined with a concussion, it was a much more encouraging injury report coming in as RB1 Breece Hall and rookie David Bailey made their returns. Still, that was not enough to overshadow the poor coaching and execution issues that reared their heads once again in another frustrating loss.

Before the Jets return home to MetLife Stadium for another divisional game against the explosive Bills, let's hand out some grades for each unit following another poorly executed game against the Chiefs.

Quarterbacks: D

After throwing for multiple TDs each of the last two weeks, Geno Smith took a step in the wrong direction on Sunday. He was 18-of-32 for 165 yards with zero TDs and zero interceptions, in addition to getting sacked five times and failing to establish any rhythm from the opening kick.

It was not for a lack of ball movement, either. The Jets had a pair of drives in the game that went for at least 12 plays and took at least six minutes off the clock, only to settle for a field goal both times. In fact, the opening drive of the game got all the way down inside the five-yard line, but the Jets could not punch it in as Smith averaged a total of just 5.2 yards per throw and could not convert any explosive plays.

Wide receivers: F

The Jets were already at a huge disadvantage against the Chiefs, but their problems were only compounded without Wilson on the field. However, instead of distributing the ball to their other capable wideouts and making the most of the situation, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. was the only WR with any impact on the game with eight catches (on 11 targets) for 58 yards, a huge step forward from his zero-catch performance in Week 8.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams (20) makes a tackle on New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off a breakout outing with seven catches for 142 yards and a TD against the Raiders, Adonai Mitchell was nonexistent with zero receptions on seven targets the entire game. This unit simply failed to generate any chunk plays and fill the void left behind by Wilson, even though the Chiefs have struggled creating pressure defensively all season.

Tight ends: C-

While the TEs were not much better against the Chiefs compared to the wideouts, there were at least some positives to take from the game. Largely invisible with just five combined catches in the last five games, rookie Kenyon Sadiq showed some glimpses of that seven catch, 105-yard, one-TD performance against the Lions back in Week 3 with four catches (on four targets) for 49 yards.

The same was not true for second-year TE Mason Taylor, however, as he only recorded one reception (on two targets) for 11 yards, just two weeks removed from his first two-TD game. While that level of play should not be expected every week from the TE group, there is still some room for improvement after making a minimal impact overall as receivers and failing to contain Kansas City's pass rush throughout the game.

Running backs: C+

Many wondered what the Jets would do as Hall made his return from a five-game absence due to a quad injury, especially after the success that Braelon Allen has experienced during that time. It was a solid return overall for the RB1 with 15 carries for 61 yards and a better yards per carry average (4.1) than his season-long average in four games (3.2).

Taking the RB1 role away from Allen seemed like it would be a mistake entering the game considering how well he has performed, but Hall was efficient on the ground and in the pass game (three catches, 26 yards). Allen, meanwhile, had eight carries for 33 yards, but he also committed this fumble (h/t The Jets Wall) that led to a go-ahead TD from the Chiefs just two plays later.

The bad: Allen fumbled



The good: absolute HIT STICK by Geno pic.twitter.com/5LlIzgbseT — The Jets Wall (@TheJetsWall) November 8, 2026

Offensive line: D+

Had it not been for the solid first half when the OL paved the way for the run game to average more than five yards and 99 combined yards, this grade would have been even lower for the unit up front. From the five sacks allowed to the constant pressure that Smith faced in the pocket, there was not much to be pleased with after showing some positive signs in the loss to the Raiders.

The inability to finish drives down in the red zone and convert on third down (2-of-12) reached a breaking point when Armand Membou threw his helmet coming off the field and was given a personal foul penalty as a result. It was all part of the bigger picture for a Jets team that was penalized nine times for 57 yards, but it was just insult to injury for an OL that did not have much success holding its own up front as the game progressed.

Defensive line: C+

Before we get to the bad, let's highlight the most obvious success story of the game for the defensive front. Of course, that would be none other than Bailey, who returned from a one-game absence due to a groin injury with nine tackles (five solo), two sacks, three tackles for loss and three QB hits. He also forced this fumble on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (h/t SNY Jets) that resulted in a Jets recovery, although they missed a field goal and got nothing out of it.

David Bailey forces the fumble and the Jets recover!



Patrick Mahomes walked off the field in pain after the hit pic.twitter.com/NQaGRnyR2N — SNY Jets (@snyjets) November 8, 2026

Aside from Bailey, it was a disaster for the rest of the DL. In addition to Mahomes going for 242 yards and two TDs, the Jets could not take advantage of the key matchup against RB Kenneth Walker III by allowing him to amass 102 yards and one TD on 18 carries. The Chiefs were 5-0 coming into the game when he rushes for at least 70 yards, and the Jets did not seem to catch onto that with an inability to contain Kansas City for the duration of the game.

Linebackers: C

Veteran Demario Davis had nine tackles (five solo) and recovered a fumble on the first drive of the game for the Chiefs to help New York maintain control in the early going. While that type of play and some key plays against the run highlighted some of the good that came from this unit, it still had no answer for Walker on the ground and failed to provide a spark when the Chiefs started to gain the upper hand.

Jamien Sherwood also had nine tackles (five solo), but it was nowhere near enough to account for the situational football from the Chiefs. Furthermore, the fact that Kansas City was nearly able to double-up the Jets in first downs (27-15) only speaks to how this unit consistently failed to make the stops when it needed to in order to swing the momentum.

Secondary: D

It was much of the same for a secondary that continues to be unable to create takeaways each week. Veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick led all players on the unit with five solo tackles, while Dane Belton added three and Brandon Stephens came away with a tackle for loss. Still, there were numerous breakdowns in key coverage situations and 391 yards of offense allowed.

Combine that with the three TDs given up in the second half, including the 10-play, 60-yard drive out of the half, and it was just not a good recipe for success. From Mahomes and Walker to TE Travis Kelce's four catches for 72 yards, the secondary could not slow down Kansas City's offense, particularly in a second half that quickly got away from them.

Special teams: C

If this unit's success was measured solely on the performance of kicker Jason Sanders, the grade would be much higher. After all, he was responsible for all 12 of Gang Green's points after making four of his five attempts, including a long of 54 yards. He did miss a 53-yarder within the final minute of the opening half after the defense forced a fumble, but it ultimately did not matter at that time as the Chiefs missed a field goal of their own on the ensuing drive.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Jets kicker Jason Sanders (19) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter Austin McNamara averaged 52.7 yards on three punts, but none of them were downed inside the 20. Kene Nwangwu and Isaiah Williams combined for 26.8 yards per kick return, but a huge turning point came when fullback Andrew Beck, who handled kickoffs to shore up coverage, gifted the Chiefs with field position to begin the second half with a kick out of bounds penalty, a mistake that led to the first of those three Kansas City TDs out of the locker room.

Coaching: D

The only reason this is not an F is because of how the Jets came out on both sides of the ball and at least made this game competitive for the first half against a formidable opponent. However, the lack of adjustments from head coach Aaron Glenn defensively, combined with offensive coordinator Frank Reich's inability to help his group finish out drives and make the game interesting late, were additional reminders of the coaching mishaps that continue to plague this team.

This was a staff that Glenn rebuilt, but the game planning and execution problems are not going away and his seat is only getting hotter amid another familiar season in Gotham that Jets fans have grown far too familiar with. The Jets simply gave the Chiefs too many opportunities with their penalties and stalled drives, essentially setting themselves up for another inevitable loss.

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