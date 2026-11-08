Biggest Jets Studs & Duds in Week 9 Loss to Chiefs: David Bailey Shines, Coaching Struggles Again

It wasn't as if the final score was shocking.

The New York Jets competed hard early against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. But poor coaching and execution mishaps held them back in an eventual 35-12 blowout defeat, bringing them to 2-7 for the year.

That said, plenty of people deserved blame for the team's fourth straight loss. So let's go through some of the biggest studs and duds from another Jets defeat.

Stud: Jets' running back committee

By the time the offense got anything consistent in the second half, the Jets weren't going to be able to run the football. In the first half, though, the Jets showed exactly the blueprint they would want to show for the Braelon Allen/Breece Hall duo.

Much was made about what the Jets would do with Hall back from a quad injury in Week 3. In their first game together since Allen's breakout, the group seemed fine to start.

Hall recorded 15 touches for 61 yards and 4.1 yards per carry, while Allen saw just eight touches for 33 yards. At the half, the Jets averaged over five yards per carry and 99 yards total. They recorded just five in the second half.

With how poorly the rest of the team played, they get to be studs in this game...by default.

Dud: Coaching

There's not much else to say. The Jets are being held back each and every week by the coaching staff - even when they make a single correct call to start the game.

Glenn correctly challenged what became the first Jets' turnover forced on the day. He proceeded to coach a passive contest by not going for it when they reached goal-to-go situations. Add in an extra nine penalties committed by the team during the game, which gave Kansas City plenty of chances, and the team was unable to do much, especially in the second half.

They were passive offensively when they needed to be aggressive, and overly zealous when a more conservative mindset was needed. All in all, the Jets are a bad team due to their coaching mishaps.

No clearer was that made than in the second half.

New York trailed Kansas City 14-12 at the half. At the start of the third quarter, Andy Reid and the Chiefs adjusted to Glenn's defensive plans, and it worked. New York simply didn't have a response in the second half. Reid vs. Glenn was always going to be a coaching advantage for the Chiefs, but Sunday's loss highlighted even more how poorly the Jets are led across the board.

Stud: Jason Sanders

If it wasn't for Sanders, the Jets would have been shut out, so he absolutely belongs in the stud column, even if he missed a 53-yard field goal.

Sanders was 4-for-5 on field goals made during the day and is 21-for-24 this year. He remains one of the few positives on the Jets' special teams unit, which has taken a clear step back as a collective group.

Dud: Penalties

We already talked about the team's lack of discipline. It was so bad that it really needs its own blurb.

The nine penalties almost always came in a back-breaking situation. Whether it was a holding penalty that ended any chance for the team to go for a touchdown on a scoring drive, or a penalty allowing a Chiefs drive to continue, it's clear the team is not composed enough to make plays when it matters most.

Stud: David Bailey

We're beginning to reach uncharted territory with the second overall pick. Bailey was the first rookie in over a decade to record two sacks and two forced fumbles in a single game. His two sacks late in the first half gave the Jets a chance to take the lead going into the break. The offense couldn't do anything with it, but Bailey remains a top player.

This season, the Texas Tech product has 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He's well on his way to a 10-sack season in his first year in the NFL. He remains a special player and a fundamental piece to the Jets going forward.

Dud: Offensive composure

Things have reached a boiling point for the Jets. After the Jets failed to score in the red zone for a fourth time, quarterback Geno Smith was seen screaming on the sideline. Two series later, Armand Membou threw his helmet down coming off the field and took a personal foul penalty.

The Jets, as a collective organization, are not going anywhere this season. They have gotten worse with each passing game. Now, it's clear the locker room's frustration is coming out.

It will be up to Glenn and the staff to keep the team engaged. But with how poorly the coaching staff has held them back, it may not be enough for anyone going forward.

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