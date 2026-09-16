Faria: Jets Send Right Message to Fans After Week 1 Takeover in Nashville

They could be heard all throughout the streets of Nashville. The chant that children learn to recite almost as soon as they are able to talk.

"J-E-T-S JETS! JETS! JETS!"

Before the Jets even kicked off their Week 1 game against the Titans, their fans had set the tone. The streets of Nashville were filled with Jets green jerseys. Fans had packed bars and watch parties, ready to cheer their team on.

Then Sunday came. A sea of green had filled out the entire lower bowl behind the Jets' side of the field. It contrasted well with the Titans fanbase. What those Tennessee fans didn't bargain for, though, was booing their team by the third quarter.

And Jets fans controlling the stadium by the final buzzer.

"It was outstanding to look behind us and see that many Jet fans there, and the Jet chant that was going out," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "It really gave our guys a boost when it came to just finishing this game."

Unlike years before, New York rewarded its fans for their loyalty and passion by dominating the Titans in a 23-10 beatdown.

After years of waiting for a team to root for, Jets fans' loyalty was justified on Sunday. And the organization was right to give credit to the thousands of fans who made the trip.

Jets fans' loyalty is finally being rewarded

Glenn had made it clear what his goal was as early as last season.

"I want to make sure this team is a team that the fans are proud of, and that's going to always be with me no matter what," Glenn said back in November 2025.

At the time, his comments were met with ridicule. Of course, the only way for the comments not to be taken in a bad way was if the organization actually started winning. After 15 years of playoff-less football, though, plenty of fans were concerned going into 2026.

But after their victory over the Titans, a different voice can be heard among Jets fans. One of hope. One of loyalty.

And the Jets players can see it happening too.

"We got the Jets in the building," Smith said in a team video after Sunday's win. "Look how we travel. First win of the season. Many more to come."

to: Jets Nation



from: 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/bRjYEIVMAg — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 13, 2026

It's been 10 years since the Jets finished above .500. It's been 15 years since they last played in a playoff game. It's been 23 years since their last home playoff game. And yet, through all the turmoil, the fans showed out on Sunday.

There may not be a more snakebitten fanbase and organization that deserve a win like Sunday than the New York faithful. But to take that next step, the Jets will need to rely on their fanbase even more going forward.

It seems that Jets fanbase is more than willing to saddle up and help as well.

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