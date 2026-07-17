Former Jets All-Pro Jamal Adams' Latest Tweet Brings New Love for Current Star

Reunions happen all the time in NFL history. When a player and organization find success together, a natural split will eventually occur. If the two sides part ways amicably, respect usually remains, and the likelihood of a future return never goes away.

That isn't what happened with the New York Jets and former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Once drafted with a top-10 pick in 2017, Adams was supposed to be the heartbeat of a new Jets rebuild that would finally turn the club's recent failings around. Instead, he lasted three seasons, kicked and screamed his way out, and celebrated his departure as if he had finally been unburdened by Gang Green's tortured history.

Adams has previously desired a return to the Jets as early as 2025. Recently, he's used social media to remind Jets fans of how good he was during his short stint with the organization.

But Jets fans shouldn't fall for it. Instead, it should only heighten their love for players who have wanted to stay, and showed that loyalty through their play.

New Jets love for past and present stars

Adams went on X Wednesday with one clear message: to remind Jets fans just how good he was on the team during his three-year run with the organization.

"Regardless of what you might think about me, I know where my heart has always been and always will be," Adams said. "I left my mark in New York. At the end of the day, you have to respect that. I was one of the best to come through."

The good news for Jets fans and the organization as a whole is that they have outgrown the immaturity and open comments made by former players. In three seasons with the team, Adams made the Pro Bowl twice and was given All-Pro honors. His start was not unlike the success felt by former Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner or current wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

All three players - Wilson, Adams, and Gardner were drafted with the belief that they were going to be the catalysts for a new age of Jets football. Gardner failed to see that vision come true, but never openly requested a trade. New York found an offer it simply couldn't refuse for him.

Wilson, meanwhile, has openly championed his desire to stick around Florham Park and try to build a winner with the organization. That kind of loyalty is not something Jets fans take lightly.

Adams could have been a beloved face in the organization for years to come. He was that good early in his career. But he, like many other players before him, was more focused on stats and winning than building a legacy in Florham Park.

He had every right to do so, of course. But there's a big difference between the outlook of someone like Wilson and that of Adams.

Wilson has lost plenty of games in a similar outlook to the former Jets safety. Yet he happily signed a four-year contract extension last season and remains a leader in the locker room. He doesn't have an All-Pro or even a Pro Bowl honor yet, but the organization loves him.

And Adams' latest X post shows he just doesn't get that.