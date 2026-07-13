Analyzing Tim Patrick's Outlook with Jets Before Training Camp

One of the biggest storylines throughout the offseason for the New York Jets has been the revamped wide receiver room they have put together through free agency and the draft.

While Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. have positioned themselves at the top of the depth chart, the battle for WR4 and backup roles on the 53-man roster has turned into a competitive one, to say the least. Veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets earlier this offseason, has already found that out in his short time in Gang Green.

While ACL and Achilles injuries have slowed Patrick down, he still produced over the last two seasons, bringing some experience to this young group. Last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he managed to come down with 15 catches for 187 yards and three TDs. With a 20% TD rate and 66.7% of his catches resulting in a first down, Patrick showed that he is still capable of carving out a role and being a key contributor when given the opportunity.

However, for someone who had consecutive seasons with more than 700 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021, he has not been anywhere near the same since the injuries forced him to miss the entirety of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, making him an easy cut candidate if he does not stand out in training camp.

Contract Status

Patrick signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets, per Spotrac, which already points to a player who does not have a certain future with the Jets. While his experience could be crushing for someone like undrafted free agent Caullin Lacy's dreams, Patrick has not exactly done anything lately to create any separation in a tightly contested WR battle.

That said, in a position battle that has not been getting the attention it deserves, though, Patrick may have the advantage due to his past connections. Head coach Aaron Glenn was the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator in Patrick's lone season in the Motor City in 2024, while general manager Darren Mougey held multiple roles with the Denver Broncos during Patrick's time there.

However, Patrick played a career-high 41.1% of his snaps in the slot with the Jaguars last season, a much higher rate for a player who has only played 519 of his 1,891 career receiving snaps in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus. The previous connections are important, but a one-year deal and declining performance the last two seasons do not bode well for Patrick.

Where Tim Patrick stands in Jets depth chart

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick is mainly battling with Isaiah Williams and Arian Smith, as the current projected second-stringers on the roster. With that said, Williams has been one of the breakout stories from the offseason program so far, as Jets OnSI's Nick Faria noted how his "speed allows him the ability to get open at a high clip regardless of who is throwing him the ball."

Although Smith entered OTAs on thin ice, his skills as a gunner are enough to put some additional pressure on Patrick. When you also consider the impressive plays Jamaal Pritchett made in OTAs, that could potentially give the Jets six WRs alongside Patrick.

That doesn't even include UDFAs Lacy, DT Sheffield, and Malik McClain, plus recent signees Gee Scott Jr. and Jalen Walthall; there may not be many spots left for Patrick to fight for.

Despite all of that, it does not mean he should be counted out and given no chance at all, but the emergence of Williams has put Patrick in a vulnerable position as training camp quickly approaches.

What Tim Patrick must do to win a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster

For Patrick to withstand the WR competition and earn his roster spot, he must show he should not be limited to his last two seasons. Sure, Patrick's career-highs in receiving yards (742) and TDs (six) from 2020 seem like a distant memory at this point. But he has still registered six total TDs over the last two seasons and averaged a respectable 12.5 yards per catch in 2025.

At this point, the 32-year-old needs to rely on his experience, which is something many players on this roster and in the WR room don't have much of. He has had to take on a different role lately and is by no means as explosive and elusive as he was before the injuries.

However, his inside-outside flexibility and familiarity with Glenn and Mougey will certainly be beneficial as he looks to further build his case with a strong showing at training camp.

Verdict

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) signals a first down during the third quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point, Patrick appears to be on the bubble to make the roster heading into the 2026 season. If this were a player whose performance had not dropped off in recent years and had been impacted by injuries, his experience would clearly give him the advantage and likely eliminate any doubt following the preseason.

Instead, that is not the case with so much young talent surrounding him. While Patrick made some plays in OTAs and showed that he still has something left to give, he is in a battle for the fifth and sixth WR spot on this roster. And that's if the Jets even keep six WRs on the roster.

That is most likely where Patrick lands, but don't be surprised if he gets cut either, especially if he struggles to create more separation in training camp or those around him, like Smith and Pritchett, make some noise.