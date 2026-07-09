Jets Training Camp Preview By Position: Revamped Receiver Room Gives New York Hope

The New York Jets' second training camp of the Aaron Glenn era in Florham Park is rapidly approaching, with rookies reporting on July 25 and veterans on July 28.

There will be a lot to be excited about in 2026. A strong offseason has brought forth an infusion of talent. With that comes heightened expectations for an organization that finished with just three wins last year.

Over the next few days, we'll be previewing the Jets' roster by position heading into camp: breaking down the depth chart for each role and answering some of the biggest questions that the team faces.

Today, we focus on a much improved wide receiver room. Let's break it down.

Wide Receiver Depth Chart

Starters: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr.

Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr. Safe Players: Isaiah Williams

Isaiah Williams Bubble Players: Arian Smith, Tim Patrick, Jamaal Pritchett, Gee Scott Jr., Caullin Lacy, DT Sheffield, Malik McCain, Jalen Walthall

Can Adonai Mitchell build off a strong offseason?

Throughout offseason workouts, the best receiver on the Jets roster has been Mitchell, not Garrett Wilson. Will that mean Mitchell will be more productive than Wilson once the games actually matter? Of course not.

But it is an important sign that the team may have found a second receiving option worthy of opposing defenses' attention. That's something the Jets offense hasn't had over the last few years.

If Mitchell can build off a strong offseason in which his chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith has only grown, then the Jets' offense will be far more feared than anyone could have expected. So much for Mitchell being considered nothing more than a throw-in for the Sauce Gardner trade.

What kind of impact can Jets expect from Omar Cooper Jr.?

When you look at the starting trio of Wilson, Mitchell, and Cooper, there's reason for optimism. Mitchell's speed, coupled with Wilson's route-running ability, matches well. Cooper's physicality and sure hands are the last part that can make the trio an underrated one going into 2026.

But expectations still need to be subdued. As a first-round pick, Jets fans will expect Cooper to make an impact this season, but projecting the kind of rookie year superstars like Justin Jefferson or Randy Moss had wouldn' t be fair.

New York will be able to determine what Cooper can bring to the table early in camp. But as a strong-handed performer who showed a penchant in college to make difficult catches throughout his career, Cooper should be someone the fanbase gets really excited about, especially when partnering with Mitchell and Wilson.

How long will it take Garrett Wilson and Geno Smith to get on same page?

One glaring observation during OTAs was that the on-field chemistry between Wilson and Smith was still a work in progress. Unfortunately for New York, they've been here before. Over the last five seasons of Wilson's career, he's had to build chemistry with five different expected starting quarterbacks and has played with many more.

It's not easy for a receiver to stay as productive as Wilson has been with so many changes like this. The fact that he has is a testament to his skill and consistency in the league.

Eventually, he and Smith will get on the same page. Smith's big arm and penchant for passing downfield could fit Wilson's skill set well. There's a chance the Ohio State product even puts up a career year with the Jets in 2026.

But that could still take some time. How long will be up to the two of them.

Player to Watch: Isaiah Williams

New York has its intended starting receiver trio set. That isn't going to change. Who the roster's fourth receiver is, though, is up for debate.

At this point, it feels like Williams is that player. While the special teams ace made his name known as the best punt returner in the game last year, Williams has had an excellent offseason, improving his route-running and speed.

It doesn't appear that the Jets will be willing to use Williams as a gadget player. If he continues to play at a high level, then New York seems very comfortable giving him chances on offense. Training camp will determine what kind of role Williams will be expected to play.