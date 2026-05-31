Garrett Wilson Ready For Bounce Back Year With Jets After Injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Garrett Wilson is back for the Jets.

And he has a new outlook on life that could benefit him beyond 2026.

A former first-round selection in what was supposed to be a transformative 2022 draft class for New York, Wilson has watched many of his draft mates be moved over the last calendar year. Now, he's not just one of the team's best players.

He's a survivor of an era of the Jets that missed out on the potential they all seemingly had.

The current iteration of the Jets doesn't care about that, of course. Head coach Aaron Glenn is focused on getting his team in shape to improve off their disastrous 3-14 mark from last season. In order to do that, Wilson must be on the field—something he wasn't able to do in 2025 after a knee injury cut short most of his fourth year with the team.

The Jets need the healthiest version of Garrett Wilson if they want to make some noise next season. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wilson is back now. And he's showing everyone what he can do as a leader in the clubhouse, even after coming off his injury.

"Garrett looks good; he looks really good," Glenn said Thursday. "I mean, he's typical Garrett, so that doesn't surprise me how he's going out there, operating. ... He's getting all of his reps."

Wilson's injury last season has left the wideout thankful and hungry for a chance to show the world just how dominant he can be.

With a new perspective to show for it.

Wilson finds new perspective after injury

Through his first three seasons in New York, no Jets receiver in team history had put up the kind of numbers that Wilson did. The Ohio State product caught 279 passes and recorded over 1,000 yards in each year —a franchise record to start a receiving career.

While the team was unable to put Wilson's production into tangible wins (the most Wilson has seen in a single season is seven), the 25-year-old proved himself worthy of the four-year, $130 million extension signed last July.

Then the injury happened.

But while many receivers struggle with the reality of missing most of the year, Wilson thought differently. Instead, the standout wideout had an outlook that changed not only how he viewed his injury but also his standing with the team.

"It was one of those things where, in hindsight, I say maybe (I) needed it," Wilson said. "I hadn't been out for an extended period of time up to that point, and it really allowed me to change my point of view and look at things from a different angle.

"Playing football is what I was brought here to do. It hurt me. It's never been brought upon me like that. So it was a little different, but I just needed to change my scope on things, and that's what is at risk every time I take the field. Maybe I was getting a little too comfortable."

Garrett Wilson's time on the sidelines last season has given him a new outlook ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That "comfortability," as Wilson puts it, stemmed from the fact that Wilson seemingly took for granted being the guy for the Jets offense over the last few seasons. Last year's reminder was how quickly it could go for him, though.

It puts him in a new mindset this season. A mindset that focuses on the thing she should be grateful for, more than frustrated by.

Even if he believes his return to the field hasn't been as easy as he may have wanted.

"Now it's just getting back comfortable with playing, getting used to having a guy on me running routes," he said. "Stuff you can't really mimic until you're doing the real thing. I feel great, but as far as getting back to myself, I've got some work to do. I'm excited, though, I'm excited. I'm not that far off."

Jets know top game plan focus

Knee injury or not, the Jets aren't going to be changing their offensive philosophy anytime soon. Their goal in 2026 is to score more points than last year and to get their best players the ball.

That means as many opportunities for Wilson as he can handle.

Unlike the last few years of disgruntled quarterbacks or struggling signal-callers, Wilson has someone he can trust to get him the ball without any baggage along the way.

New York's acquisition of Geno Smith in the offseason brought the Jets their 12th different starting quarterback since Wilson was drafted in 2022. He also happens to be the one player who understands his ultimate goal when it comes to Wilson.

"Garrett is a great player," Smith said Thursday. "My job is to help bring out the best in him, and vice versa, and that goes for all of my teammates. Really, I just want to continue to build on our chemistry. We're working extremely hard on the field, and every single day I can see the progress. That's a good sign, but obviously, we're a long ways away, and we got a lot of work to do."

It won't be just Smith focusing on getting the ball to Wilson. After New York's passing offense finished dead last in the league in every measurable category, the Jets hired offensive coordinator Frank Reich to fix the broken unit this year.

He knows the easiest way to do so is to get the best players the ball.

Wilson is New York's best offensive player.

And with a healthier mindset, the Jets believe they may finally turn the corner with a player seemingly always destined to be part of it.