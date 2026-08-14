Garrett Wilson's New Role Highlights How Far He's Come With Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Leadership comes in different shapes and sizes. Demario Davis, for example, is expected to be the Jets' outspoken defensive leader in 2026.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, however, operates more as someone who leads by example in the shadows. The transformation the Jets have appreciated seeing, though, is their wideout becoming more than just a star on the team.

Wilson is becoming someone who has galvanized the offense to try to prepare themselves for the upcoming season.

And that shift could be all the difference in the world.

A shift in Garrett Wilson's mindset

Before signing a record four-year extension with the team last year, there were concerns that the Jets and Wilson were heading towards a split, even with the former Ohio State wide receiver being so beloved by fans and members of the organization.

Something shifted following the hiring of Aaron Glenn as head coach, though. Despite all the losing Wilson has endured in his career, he remains as determined as ever to be a reason why the Jets turn their misfortune around.

It's shown on the field during practice specifically.

“The really good thing is he’s taken a good step forward and been a more vocal leader,” Jets receiving coach Shawn Jefferson said of Wilson. “I think that’s awesome. A lot of times, when you’re young like that, it just doesn’t come to you. I call him a vet now. He’s got things going on. It’s been awesome working with that kid. That kid is not only a good player, but he’s a freaking hell of a person.”

Jets WRs coach Shawn Jefferson has high hopes for Garrett Wilson based on what he's seen throughout the offseason so far. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson remains the chief focus of the Jets' offense throughout training camp. He also happens to be the elder statesman of the group with Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr. and even Isaiah Williams all looking up to him.

What the Jets love more than anything, though, is that Wilson remains quite comfortable with where he and the team are.

"I think (Garrett is) just being himself and I think when it's time to say something, he will. It's not like he's out there yelling and jumping. No, he's not doing that, but when it's time to speak up, he will." Aaron Glenn on Garrett Wilson

It's a far cry from where he was just a few years ago, trying to learn how to play the position behind a Hall-of-Fame receiver and quarterback. But now, Wilson has seen the other side of leadership, when an entire room is looking to him for guidance.

For now, the 26-year-old playmaker is just making sure nothing gets missed for the team as they prepare for the regular season.

"You don’t want to miss a chance on success because we feel like something didn’t get said when it needed to be addressed," Wilson said. "Maybe it’s just getting older and having a better idea of what needs to be said. I’m never going to be that vocal guy to the extent that some may like to see it, but when I do think there’s something that needs to be said, I feel fully comfortable saying that. Hopefully, my teammates respect what I do enough and how I’ve been to respond to it. It comes with time, and I feel like I’m there now.”

Garrett Wilson has made it crystal clear that he'll speak up when the Jets need him to. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson is smiling more in this camp than he ever has to this point. Time will tell if he remains happy throughout the 2026 season, but his long-term extension has brought him a new perspective as the face of the organization.

More importantly, it's brought out a different leadership style to the Jets throughout camp.

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