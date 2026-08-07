Jelani Woods entered Jets training camp as one of the many players on the roster bubble. The Jets’ tight end room remains one of the deepest position groups on the team, featuring rookie Kenyon Sadiq, 2025 second-round pick Mason Taylor, and 2022 third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert, with all expected to earn roster spots.

Sadiq and Taylor are expected to handle the majority of the workload, while Ruckert, who signed a two-year, $10 million extension with the Jets last offseason, is the favorite to serve as the TE3. With these three ahead of him on the depth chart, Woods is considered a long shot to secure one of the final roster spots.

However, Woods was given new life on Tuesday when the team announced that Sadiq suffered a setback from the hernia surgery he underwent in May. With the rookie TE sidelined, Woods should receive additional reps, giving him his best chance to make a lasting impression on the Jets' coaching staff and strengthen his case for a roster spot.

Jelani Woods gets a second chance to make the Jets roster

There was a reason why the Colts selected Woods in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-7, 253 pounds, and clocking a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, Woods possesses rare size and blazing speed at the tight end position.

He flashed his potential in his rookie season, recording 25 receptions (40 targets) for 312 yards and three touchdowns, emerging as a dangerous red-zone threat. However, injuries have quickly derailed his career, forcing him to miss the 2023 and 2024 seasons before being released in 2025.

The Jets claimed him off waivers before the 2025 season, but he was unable to carve out a significant role, appearing in just four games and recording one reception for four yards.

Despite his limited production last season, Woods has generated some buzz throughout the offseason, playing well during the team’s organized team activities. The hype has only grown in training camp, where he’s been an active contributor and has caught the attention of quarterback Geno Smith.

During his Thursday press conference, Smith singled out Woods as one of the players who has stood out early in camp, per NY Daily News' Antwan V. Staley.

Geno Smith was asked who has stood out at Jets camp so far and he mentioned TE Jelani Woods. pic.twitter.com/HIkjFpbSJm — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) August 6, 2026

Woods is also familiar with offensive coordinator Frank Reich. The two were together in Indianapolis for Woods’s rookie season during Reich’s final year as the head coach. His experience in Reich’s offense, paired with Smith’s praise in camp, could work in Woods’s favor as he looks to secure one of the final roster spots.

What Woods’s path to earn a roster spot looks like

With Sadiq sidelined, Woods must capitalize on increased reps. So far, he’s proven to be a reliable pass-catcher and a dependable red-zone threat, and he has the trust of Smith. While he must continue to remain a productive contributor in this area, he’ll also need to establish himself as a blocker.

Woods has the frame of a dominant blocker, but he’s yet to display this, earning 48.7 and 50.3 run-blocking grades, per Pro Football Focus.

Ruckert, meanwhile, has served as the primary blocking tight end. Although he doesn’t possess the receiving upside of Woods, Ruckert has been a reliable presence in the run game, earning a 59 run-blocking grade, per PFF.

Even though it’s not a guarantee Ruckert makes the 53-man roster, his contract and blocking ability make him a strong favorite to earn the TE3 spot. If Woods is going to force his way onto the final roster, he’ll need to show improvements as a blocker and continue to separate himself as the better receiving option.

Jeremy Ruckert's blocking gives him an edge in the TE3 race; however, that doesn't mean Jelani Woods is out of the running just yet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is also a path where the Jets carry four tight ends, particularly if Sadiq’s recovery extends into the regular season. However, this scenario is unlikely, as it would ultimately force New York to keep five receivers instead of six.

Still, if Woods continues to stack productive practices, he could force the coaching staff into a difficult roster decision.