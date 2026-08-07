Jets Training Camp 8/7 Takeaways: Geno Smith-Garrett Wilson Connection, Cade Klubnik, Injury Updates & More

Things are different in Florham Park this year. The New York Jets continue to compete at a high level on both sides of the ball. Every practice feels like a delicate balance of solid plays on both offense and defense.

Never was that clearer than during Friday's practice. After the physicality of the last week of padded work, the Jets went with just shells (shoulder pads and helmets) throughout the day.

The focus of this practice was to keep everyone healthy. Along the way, several standouts showed out in the best possible way. Let's take a look at some of the biggest takeaways here.

Most important connection stands out

The most important connection in camp this year is between Geno Smith and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. So long as Wilson remains the Jets' top target, the team must figure out how to find a signal-caller that can get him the ball.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is starting to figure things out with quarterback Geno Smith at training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily, the connection between the two isn't just growing; it's getting excellent by the day. Wilson caught several passes from Smith throughout the practice and looked the part of the top receiver the Jets need him to be.

Smith has done a good job of spreading the ball to many receivers in New York's offense. But Wilson needs to be the catalyst for the passing offense. On Friday, he showed the Jets that their current quarterback-receiver tandem is right on schedule for the start of the year.

Uneven day from Cade Klubnik

Smith has shown over the last few days that there is no one in competition for his job anytime soon. Part of that is due to the fact that fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik has stumbled a bit after a stretch of really good days on the job.

In Thursday's practice, Klubnik was seen bailing out of the pocket at times, even though he didn't have anyone near him. On Friday, Klubnik's decision-making led to near interceptions and several incomplete throws.

New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik is still in a fierce battle for the QB2 job. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is normal for any rookie quarterback, especially a day three pick. If Klubnik can bounce back over the next week and produce well in next week's joint practices with Tampa Bay, then the Jets will be more confident than ever that he can handle the backup quarterback role.

Otherwise, more struggles could lead to the team looking elsewhere for their QB2 role.

Safety competition heats up

While the Jets saw plenty of success from their passing offense on a lighter day, their secondary made some highlight plays. Among them, a new-look safety room with Dane Belton causing several pass breakups and Andre Cisco, who is battling for a starting role as well.

New York also saw several solid reps from Qwan'tez Stiggers and Tre Bown, who were part of a heavy competition day across the board. For Belton in particular, he has racked up several strong practices while playing multiple roles.

The Jets have asked him to be an off-ball safety, an in-the-box performer, and a cover man. He's played well in each spot, and it's something that should help him going forward.

Injuries

There were no major changes to the injury report over the last few days of practice. D'Angelo Ponds remains out of practice, along with T'Vondre Sweat, Joseph Ossai, and others. Kingsley Enagbare, another edge rusher, also missed practice after being banged up in practice on Thursday.

Several veterans, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebacker Demario Davis, and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, were kept out of practice for veteran rest days. The trio is among the older players on the Jets' defensive roster, so it shouldn't be a surprise.

New York needs their veterans healthy throughout the season. Giving them a day off from the grueling heat of practice is a smart way to do so.

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