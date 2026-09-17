How Jordan Clark's 53-Man Promotion Impacts the Jets' CB Plans for Week 2 

The Jets started the 2026 season on the right foot, crushing former head coach Robert Saleh and the Titans in a 13-point win. Despite the victory, Gang Green didn’t leave Nashville fully healthy, suffering multiple injuries.

One notable injury was to star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who went down in the first quarter with a groin injury. Although the five-time Pro Bowler wasn’t placed on the short-term injured reserve, he’s expected to miss the next two to three weeks, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Additionally, nickelback Jarvis Brownlee suffered a calf injury in the second quarter, but he returned in the second half.

With these injuries, along with D’Angelo Ponds working his way back from a calf injury, New York signed defensive back Jordan Clark from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday (h/t NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo). Although the Notre Dame alum primarily plays in the slot, he offers valuable positional flexibility.

The #Jets are signing CB Jordan Clark to the active roster off their practice squad. Clark, the son of former NFL safety Ryan Clark, appeared in six games for the team last year and now in line to contribute this year as well. pic.twitter.com/juBQHpJDJg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 15, 2026

Despite the promotion, we shouldn’t expect Clark to have a significant role in Week 2’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that Brownlee and Ponds, who was limited in practice, are expected to play on Sunday.

Still, Clark’s elevation provides the Jets with valuable depth in the secondary in case of another injury.

What the Jets’ CB plans vs. Packers could look like after Jordan Clark's promotion

In last week’s game against the Titans, the Jets rolled with three cornerbacks: Azareye’h Thomas, Brandon Stephens and Brownlee.

Thomas and Stephens played all 50 defensive snaps on the outside, while Brownlee was in the slot. When Brownlee was sidelined for a few plays, New York moved safety Dane Belton to fill his void. The trio held their own in coverage, allowing 11 receptions (17 targets) for 80 yards and one touchdown combined

Thomas was one of several players who stood out in the team’s victory, with his physicality and blanket coverage standing out. Although he was picked on—seven receptions (eight targets)—he held the Titans’ receivers to minimal gains, allowing just 46 yards.

For his play, he earned a 75.2 Pro Football Focus grade in coverage, ranking 17th among all cornerbacks.

Even if both Brownlee and Ponds suit up against the Packers, we shouldn’t expect New York to make any changes.

The Jets have every reason to keep riding the hot hand, which means continuing to highlight Azareye’h Thomas after a strong Week 1 performance. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephens and Thomas should receive the majority of the reps outside, while Brownlee should remain the primary option in the slot. If Brownlee needs a breather or suffers another setback, Ponds would likely be the next man up.

Ponds will also serve as one of the Jets’ top backups on the outside alongside Nahshon Wright, although it’s unclear who the team would turn to if either one of their starters goes down.

Clark’s promotion gives New York vital insurance in the secondary, but it doesn’t alter its plans at cornerback. That said, if there were multiple injuries to either the cornerbacks or the safeties room, then Clark could earn significant reps.

The son of former Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowl safety Ryan played six games for the Jets last season, registering seven solo tackles across 139 defensive snaps. His coverage left much to be desired, allowing 16 catches on 20 targets for 140 yards, three touchdowns and a 135.4 passer rating, according to PFF.

Still, there’s a chance Clark is given some playing time on special teams. He offers experience on that side of the ball, playing 31 snaps on the unit last year and 38 for ST coordinator Chris Banjo this preseason.

While Clark likely won’t be much of a factor against the Packers, the elevation shows the Jets trust him as relief over their other defensive backs on the practice squad. Needless to say, it'll be interesting to see whether he gets an opportunity to make a legitimate impact or not.

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