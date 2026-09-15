Andre Cisco Can Change His Jets Future After Minkah Fitzpatrick Confirmed to Miss Time

The second week of the 2026 NFL season isn't even in full swing yet, and the Jets are already dealing with adversity.

After exiting Week 1's victory over the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury, veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick "is expected to miss 2-3 weeks," according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Jets acquired Fitzpatrick in hopes that he'd help bolster a secondary that sorely needed assistance, so the fact that he's going to miss the rest of September (and possibly part of October) is nothing short of disappointing.

Sources: #Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s win over the Titans, is expected to miss 2–3 weeks.



Fitzpatrick was a major addition to the defense this offseason but played just six snaps on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0WYknFxicC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 15, 2026

But as disappointing as it is to know Fitzpatrick's snap total will be stuck at six for the foreseeable future, Gang Green can't dwell on it. The Packers will be in town in a few short days, meaning it's time for the Jets to adopt a next-man-up mentality.

New York already started that process, bringing in recent practice squad member Dean Clark for a workout on Monday. That said, it's more likely that someone already on the 53-man roster will need to step up in Fitzpatrick's absence. Dane Belton stepped up when the Jets needed him to on Sunday, and there's always Malachi Moore, whom fans would love to see take that Year 2 jump.

And then there's Andre Cisco, who could benefit the most in the time it takes Fitzpatrick to return.

It's time for Andre Cisco to prove himself to the Jets

A former third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cisco spent his rookie contract in Jacksonville before joining the Jets on a one-year, $8.5 million deal for the 2025 season. Unfortunately, it was a season that left much to be desired, as the Syracuse product only made eight starts before tearing his pectoral muscle in the Week 8 39-38 shootout win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

After missing nearly half of his first season with the Jets, Cisco's outlook was hazy to begin the offseason. Things got even murkier for him after general manager Darren Mougey reinforced the safety room by signing Belton and acquiring Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. Moves like that forced Cisco to compete for his job throughout the summer, which didn't go well, as he was outperformed by Belton and eventually lost his starter status to the ex-Giant.

Dane Belton's arrival certainly impacted Andre Cisco's outlook, but it isn't too late to turn things around. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Moore could see a boost in playing time, Cisco will likely be tasked with starting alongside Belton against the Packers this weekend.

The Jets will need a stronger performance from Cisco, who finished with the third-worst Pro Football Focus grade (52.6) among defenders on the team in Week 1 after playing 44 defensive snaps. Although it was nice to see him notch five tackles, he missed one attempt and allowed completions on all three targets he saw for 25 yards and a 101.4 passer rating.

The Packers' ground game didn't look great without Josh Jacobs, so chances are they'll look to attack the Jets through the air early—especially after being blown out by the Minnesota Vikings. Four Green Bay pass-catchers had multiple receptions and at least 50 receiving yards in Week 1. In other words, Cisco needs to tighten up to avoid forcing New York to look in another direction for help, as long as Fitzpatrick is out (whether that's free agency, the trade market, or the practice squad).

And not only would stepping up help Cisco's week-to-week outlook, but also what happens beyond the 2026 season.

Playing for his next contract

After missing most of 2025 due to injury, the Jets re-signed Cisco to a one-year, $2.5 million contract shortly after free agency began. Although that showed New York wasn't ready to turn the page just yet, the lack of long-term stability shows that the Queens native still needs to prove himself if he wants to stick around.

The upcoming stretch could certainly be the start of Cisco securing his next Jets contract if he plays his cards right. Along with Week 2's showdown with the Packers, the next three games include back-to-back road tilts with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears—two offensive powerhouses that combined for 90 points in their respective Week 1 matchups. Whether he needs to make a key tackle or a pass deflection, Cisco will likely be busy throughout the upcoming stretch.

If he proves he can handle it, though, the former third-rounder might have done enough to convince the Jets to extend his stay in Gotham. He was a plus defender in his early days with the Jaguars, and getting him to consistently be that player again would make head coach Aaron Glenn and the defense's life that much easier moving forward.

How Cisco slots in when Fitzpatrick returns will be a conversation for another day. Until then, it's time to see what No. 8 is made of.

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