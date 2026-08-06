Jets Have 3 Free Agent TE Options If Kenyon Sadiq's Injury Outlook Worsens

Although the early stages of Jets training camp have featured plenty of bright spots, it's safe to say that Gang Green fans would prefer if the early stretch of practices included more Kenyon Sadiq. The first-round rookie tight end has been recovering from offseason hernia surgery, only to recently hit a setback that's knocked him out of camp for the foreseeable future.

The Jets, and even medical experts, are optimistic that Sadiq's injury isn't "catastrophic," leaving hope that he'll return sooner rather than later. While the positivity is welcome, there's always a chance that the former Oregon Duck will stay out of action longer than expected, especially when you consider how sudden his setback was.

Even if New York is confident in its TE depth, general manager Darren Mougey is better off being overly prepared than not prepared enough. Mason Taylor still needs to show he can take that next step, while Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods aren't exactly offensive dynamos.

That's why the Jets' GM could look to free agency for some help, with these three available tight ends sticking out more than others.

1. Darren Waller

Darren Waller is one of the more intriguing available TEs at the moment. The former Pro Bowler's best days are behind him without a doubt; however, last season showed that he still had enough juice left in the tank to help give the Jets' tight end situation a decent boost if Sadiq stays injured.

Waller is more than familiar with MetLife Stadium, having spent the 2023 season with the Giants before retiring the next year. He came out of retirement in 2025 and was traded to the Dolphins last July, eventually debuting against the Jets in Week 4—a game in which he had two touchdowns on three catches. Although injuries plagued him throughout the year, Waller still finished with 24 catches for 283 receiving yards and six TDs in nine games.

TOUCHDOWN DARREN WALLER!



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The Jets wouldn't be getting the version of Waller that had back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, but they wouldn't need him to be that guy.

Assuming that his groin injury is no longer an issue, Waller could provide valuable offensive help behind Taylor, at least until Sadiq is up and running again. That doesn't seem to be much of an ask based on what the Georgia Tech product showed last season.

2. Jonnu Smith

Sadiq's absence could be the perfect opportunity for the Jets to see what they can get out of Jonnu Smith, who's likely looking for a chance to prove himself.

A former third-round pick by the Titans, Smith didn't reach his potential until an explosive 2024 campaign with the Dolphins, in which he amassed career-high marks in catches (88), yards (884) and touchdowns (8).

That performance led to his first Pro Bowl nod, along with a trade to the Steelers in June 2025. Much to his dismay, Smith's time in the Steel City was cut short, as the Steelers released him in March following a disappointing 38-222-2 performance last season.

Jonnu Smith could use a fresh start after being dumped by the Steelers earlier this season. The Jets could give him exactly what he's looking for. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets also have the tools to make Smith feel at home immediately. After all, TEs coach Alfredo Roberts, who was hired in February, held the same position for the Steelers last season. He could have insight into what went wrong with Smith in Pittsburgh, as well as what New York can do to maximize his potential.

Signing Smith to a prove-it contract is a low-risk, high-reward scenario for the Jets. If he repeats last year's struggles, that's fine—they can quickly cut him without breaking a sweat. But if he returns to his Pro Bowl form and can play a complementary role in the offense, even when Sadiq returns, New York's TE situation will be even better for it.

3. Zach Ertz

Even though his prime is in the rearview mirror, some folks might be surprised to see that Zach Ertz—a three-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl winner—is still unsigned.

Well, that might not last long. Ertz has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered with the Commanders last season, but good news came on Tuesday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Ertz "has been cleared for all football activities" and could be ready to put pen to paper "in mid-August."

After tearing his ACL last season, three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz officially has been cleared for all football activities and wants to play this season. He was at Stanford today catching balls from his college QB, Andrew Luck. Ertz is expected to be ready to sign in mid-August.… pic.twitter.com/Oihgg6zFrd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2026

The Jets would have nothing to lose by rolling the dice on Ertz, especially when recovering from ACL injuries isn't as dire as it once was.

Taking a flyer would be worth it if he can pick up where he left off pre-injury, as Ertz had 50 catches, 504 yards and four TDs in 13 games with Washington before going down. That was on pace for a 65-660-5 stat line in 17 games, which is the type of performance that could help New York if Taylor suffers a sophomore slump.

Throw in the fact that Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich knows Ertz from their time in Philadelphia, and there's even more reason to give the free-agent TE a call as soon as possible.

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