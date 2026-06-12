Projecting Jets' 53-Man Roster & Depth Chart After OTAs

OTAs are finally in the books. We're over a month away from the start of training camp, but there are plenty of key takeaways to focus on following the last several weeks of work.

For the New York Jets, their eyes can turn to mandatory minicamp, but fans and the media have already gotten a taste of what each position group looks like heading into the middle of June. Head coach Aaron Glenn has done a good job of preparing his team.

Now is the time to look at which players seem like locks and which ones could be on the chopping block. Before OTAs began last month, we compiled our most recent 53-man roster projection.

However, with OTAs done as of Thursday, let's look at the most up-to-date depth chart projection we have at this point.

Full 53-Man Roster and Depth Chart Projection

Quarterback Depth Chart (3)

QB1: Geno Smith

Geno Smith QB2: Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe QB3: Cade Klubnik

New York feels comfortable with their quarterback room. There doesn't appear to be a veteran on their way at this point.

Could that change in training camp? Sure. But as of this moment, the room seems set with the veteran Zappe as the leader for the backup job. Fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik seems like a quality developmental arm as well after an up-and-down OTA session.

Running Back Depth Chart (5)

RB1: Breece Hall

Breece Hall RB2: Isaiah Davis

Isaiah Davis RB3 : Braelon Allen

: Braelon Allen RB4: Kene Nwangwu

Kene Nwangwu FB1: Andrew Beck

Nwangwu is safe so long as he continues to play well as a returner. Hall signed a lucrative contract extension, and Davis remains part of this "trio" that the Jets keep trying to employ. With Glenn's focus on being a running team, the idea of keeping Beck on the roster remains the same.

The big question for this group is whether Allen can stay healthy. Last season, the former fourth-round selection had his 2025 campaign cut short in Week 4 because of an MCL injury. Should the bruiser be on the field a lot this year, New York will add a new dynamic to their offense that they simply haven't had.

Wide Receiver Depth Chart (5)

WR1: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson WR2: Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. WR3: Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell WR4: Isaiah Williams

Isaiah Williams WR5: Arian Smith

Williams, Cooper, Mitchell, and Wilson are all locks. Williams, as a returner and receiver, has enjoyed a very strong few weeks at OTAs. Cooper and Mitchell are players that the Jets remain high on. Wilson is the team's best player at this point.

The only question that remains is what the team does for the final roster spot. Would they be comfortable with just four receivers? Do they need five? We have Arian Smith cracking the final roster, thanks to his work as a gunner, which is something the team continues to focus on.

Tight End Depth Chart (3)

TE1: Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq TE2: Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor TE3: Jeremy Ruckert

People will want to find a way to put Jelani Woods here, but I just can't do it. Woods is a practice-squad player who has looked good in OTAs, but still has his work cut out for him. The Jets extended Ruckert late last season and have spent significant draft capital on both Sadiq and Taylor. This is a group where people shouldn't expect any surprises.

Offensive Line Depth Chart (10)

LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell

Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell LG: Dylan Parham, Kohl Levao

Dylan Parham, Kohl Levao C: Josh Myers, Xavier Newman

Josh Myers, Xavier Newman RG: Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper

Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor

A generally safe average of offensive linemen kept on a roster is around nine to 10 players, with the starting five all but secure. Their backups, however, carry plenty of questions.

Okorafor and Mitchell are backup swing tackles with the kind of versatility needed to succeed. Cooper and Newman are good players inside as well. Will it be enough, though? That's the big question that training camp will answer. Our prediction here is that Levao makes the team, as someone with the versatility to play around the line.

Defensive Line Depth Chart (6)

DE: David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips,

David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips, NT: T’Vondre Sweat, Mazi Smith, Darrell Jackson Jr.

Jackson remains unsigned, but as a 2026 draft pick, his standing seems safe. As is the case for Sweat, Onyemata, Briggs, and Phillips. New York's defensive line struggled mightily last season, largely due to the scheme. That won't be a concern this year under Glenn. They should be a lot better, not just against the run, but also getting after the passer.

Outside Linebacker Depth Chart (4)

LOLB: David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare

David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare ROLB: Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV

This will only be part of the rotation for the Jets' "multiple" defense that they are set to play. On third down, for example, it's safe to assume the team will run out both Bailey and McDonald. Meanwhile, Enagbare and Ossai should help against the run, but this group will be judged by whether or not the second overall pick from April's draft looks like the stud this team expects.

Inside Linebacker Depth Chart (4)

MLB: DeMario Davis, Mykal Walker

DeMario Davis, Mykal Walker WLB: Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCracy-Ball

New York's starters are set at inside linebacker. Both Davis and Sherwood are quality players who should make each other better. Depth-wise, there are still a lot of questions.



McCrary-Ball played well in OTAs, and Walker was a surprise last season. It's hard to envision this team moves on from Kiko Mauigoa so soon, but the Jets have more pressing needs on both sides of the ball. Last season as a rookie, Mauigoa appeared in 12 games and made eight starts. He recorded 45 total tackles, allowed two receiving touchdowns, and had a 107.2 passer rating in coverage.

Cornerback Depth Chart (6)

LCB: Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas

Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas RCB: Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers

Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers NB: D’Angelo Ponds, Jarvis Brownlee

Again, no real surprises here. New York's boundary corners are set with veterans in Wright and Stephens. The organization will have a competition too at the nickel between Ponds and Brownlee. For backups, Stiggers is safe due to his role as a gunner, and Thomas is a developmental piece who played well in sparing action last season as a rookie.

Safety Depth Chart (4)

SS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton FS: Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore

All four players feel relatively safe at this point. While the team did draft VJ Payne in the seventh round, a quiet OTA run does not make him safe at this point.



Jets on SI's Jovan Alford had Payne claiming a spot on the 53-man roster before OTAs began in his roster projection last month. That said, it seems likely Payne will hit the practice squad at this point to make room for other needs along the roster.

Special Teams Depth Chart (3)

K: Jason Sanders

Jason Sanders P: Austin McNamara

Austin McNamara LS: Garrison Grimes

No major changes here. Sanders was picked up during OTAs after Younghoe Koo's release and will be competing with Cade York for the starting job. Considering Sanders has played at an All-Pro level before with the Miami Dolphins, it's safe to assume he'll win the job by the end of August.



As for McNamara and Grimes, the Jets have gotten younger at both positions over the last few years. It feels like it's time for Thomas Hennessy, who has spent the last nine years with the club, to go as well.