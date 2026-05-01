One Jets Trade Target Who Could Steal Braelon Allen's RB2 Job

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, there was a thought that the Jets could add more competition to their running back room. The RB1 spot is locked up by Breece Hall, even though he was placed on the franchise tag back in March, which he still hasn't officially signed.

Beyond Hall, there are some questions surrounding the Jets’ RB2 spot with Braelon Allen, and Day 3 of the draft could’ve been a scenario to give him a new challenger besides Isaiah Davis.

Allen, who is entering his third year in the league, appeared in only four games last season after playing in 17 games as a rookie. A knee injury sidelined Allen, forcing him to miss the rest of the 2025 campaign. Davis took advantage of the additional playing time, recording 422 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 64 touches.

#Jets RB Braelon Allen, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, suffered an MCL sprain that will likely land him on Injured Reserve, sources say. Allen is expected to receive addition opinions. pic.twitter.com/uKul3ExJAL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2025

Based on what we saw from Davis, he’s a worthy competitor for the RB2 job over Allen. But the Jets shouldn’t be quick to stay in-house. They should also look to explore the trade market, as they could find a veteran option to complement Hall. One player who should be under some consideration is Cardinals RB James Conner.

The 30-year-old Conner is part of a suddenly crowded Cardinals’ backfield that features rookie Jeremiyah Love, free-agent signing Tyler Allgeier, and Trey Benson. The Cardinals would likely be more apt to keep the younger Benson over Conner, who will be a free agent in 2027.

Projecting what a Jets-James Conner trade would cost

A potential James Conner trade could be on the Jets' radar if they want to challenge Braelon Allen. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Conner only has a $4.83 million cap number for 2026, which wouldn’t be tough for the Jets to absorb, who have $39.5 million in cap space, per OverTheCap. The veteran running back is a hard-nosed, in-between-the-tackles runner who can operate out of the backfield as a pass catcher.

However, he’s coming off a severe ankle injury that limited him to three games in 2025. Before that, Conner had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with 15 total TDs. Obviously, he would not get the same touches in New York that he’d received in Arizona.

If Hall were to get banged up at some point this season, the Jets shouldn’t skip a beat, as they could lean on Conner. Now, regarding what a potential trade could look like for the veteran, the Jets should only consider giving up a fifth at best, which they’re projected to have two of.

Last offseason, we saw Brian Robinson get traded by the Commanders to the 49ers. The Commanders got a sixth-round pick from the 49ers. Meanwhile, Jordan Mason was acquired by the Vikings in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick. The Vikings also got a sixth-round pick.

Now, both of those running backs are younger than Conner, which plays a part in compensation, even though they don’t have his resume. If the Jets want to upgrade RB2 and bring in a veteran, why not Conner? It is just a thought that could be worth watching, especially when preseason and training camp get underway.

The Cardinals, in theory, can’t keep both guys on the roster, so either Conner or Benson will be the odd man out, which could be to the Jets’ benefit later this summer.