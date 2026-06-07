3 Things We've Learned About Jets Through 2 Weeks of OTAs

We're through the first two weeks of OTAs for the New York Jets. The organization is healthy, competition has been fierce, and there are many reasons why people should be more positive about the outlook of Gang Green going into the 2026 season.

Of course, championships and successful seasons are not guaranteed in May or June. New York will need to continue to compete at a high level both in practice and when games actually matter.

But there are three things that we have learned through the first two weeks about this Jets team -- nd they are things that could set the tone for the entire regular season.

Jets OTA Breakthroughs

Player-empowering offense

We've spoken to many of New York's top offensive players. Geno Smith, Garrett Wilson, AD Mitchell, and even some offensive linemen. The one common denominator regarding the team's new offense and play-caller Frank Reich have been the same.

Player-empowerment.

“It’s been great so far, honestly,” Wilson said last week. “This is probably one of the offenses that I’m going to look back on in a few years and love the most -- it’s really player empowering, receiver empowering, skill position empowering.

"You can tell Frank has been around the block a bit -- he’s great, so I’m excited to bring all of his thoughts and his dreams to life because we have a special opportunity here, and I know he’s excited to be part of this.”

New York is going to have answers for whatever defenses throw at them this season. Part of the reason why they want to give players more power, of course, is due to the team's willingness to adjust to circumstances.

That empowerment is being shown throughout practice. And it should give Jets fans the kind of positive outlook they haven't had on that side of the ball in years.

Secondary improvements

When the Jets traded away All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, the team took a major dive in the secondary. They gave up the most passing touchdowns in the league and were the first team in NFL history to not record an interception for an entire year.

If OTAs have shown anything, it's that won't be the case this year.

From All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the starting corners in Nahshon Wright and Brandon Stephens, the Jets secondary looks much improved through practices. They have done a good job with play recognition and seem comfortable in one-on-one situations -- something Glenn is going to put them in all year.

This group is going to surprise people

Live by Geno, die by Geno

There's a lot to like with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback for the Jets. It simply cannot get worse than last year when the team finished dead last in every major passing statistic. But for as strong a bridge quarterback as Smith is, there's an obvious weakness.

He will put the ball in harm's way.

Smith led the league last season in interceptions. The year prior, he finished with the second-most interceptions thrown. He isn't the same reckless quarterback that he was during his first Jets stint (21 interceptions in his rookie year), but he will still put the ball in difficult spots. Sometimes it ends up with big plays. Other times it will end in turnovers.

The Jets and their fans must accept that while the passing game will be improved from last year, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the team among the league-leaders in turnovers. They'll certainly be better, but Smith's OTA work tells the story of a quarterback who will make mistakes.

It's just a matter of living, and dying, by Geno.