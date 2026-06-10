Jets Can't Turn Up Their Nose at New Kicker on the Market

There have been plenty of positives from the first few weeks of OTAs for the New York Jets. The secondary looks significantly better with its numerous additions. Adonai Mitchell has had some good moments, and Geno Smith has taken command of the offense.

However, one area remains a glaring question mark.

What initially started as a three-way battle for the starting spot between Cade York, Lenny Krieg, and Will Ferrin has become a never-ending revolving door at the position. Krieg and Ferrin were both released, while former Pro Bowler Younghoe Koo was brought in only to be promptly released following a poor showing.

His replacement, Jason Sanders, joins the current mix and is currently competing with York for the starting job. While the position seems settled for now, general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn shouldn’t stop searching for answers.

They can’t afford to be picky to such a critical position and must continue to add to the mix until they’re fully confident that they have a reliable solution. Fortunately for New York, other teams across the league are having their own kicking competitions, and the Arizona Cardinals released Josh Karty after naming Chad Ryland as the winner last week.

With no one yet emerging as the frontrunner in the Jets’ current competition, Mougey has nothing to lose by bringing Karty in for a look.

Karty is a viable candidate for Jets’ kicking competition

While Sanders and York continue to battle for the kicking job, neither has done enough to be declared the winner. Sanders, who has the clear advantage from an experience standpoint, has been one of the more reliable kickers in the league with the Miami Dolphins.

Nailing 84.6% of his field goal attempts and 96.6% of his extra points, the former New Mexico Lobo seems like the obvious winner. However, a hip injury that sidelined him for the 2025 season, followed by a shaky OTA performance with the New York Giants, ultimately led to his release.

Meanwhile, York represents a different profile. Since entering the league in 2022, the former LSU Tiger has failed to establish himself as a reliable kicker, resulting in him bouncing from team to team.

With New York relying on uncertainty and inconsistency at the position, it should be no surprise that the competition feels unresolved. Until that changes, the Jets should continue to look–which is where Karty enters the picture.

Like York, Karty possessed great traits and flashed his big leg by connecting on seven of nine field goals from 50+. However, he, too, struggles with inconsistency, which is why both the Los Angeles Rams and the Cardinals moved on from the North Carolina native.

Jets have nothing to lose by adding Karty to the competition

While he wasn’t reliable last season, the 24-year-old has the talent and capability that warrant a look. Despite this, he could be a better option than both Sanders and York.

He’s younger and doesn’t have the injury concerns of Sanders, and has only had one year of inconsistency compared to York’s track record of struggles. Although still unproven, he can unlock his potential with Gang Green.

At this point in the offseason, Mougey and Glenn shouldn’t feel forced to decide who’ll be the starting kicker in June. There is still plenty of time to have competition and put these candidates through the wringer before ultimately naming a winner.

Until someone inspires them with confidence, the Jets shouldn’t feel satisfied with the current iteration and continue to bring in players until they’re impressed. That’s why Karty should be a legitimate option, Mougey and Glenn add to the mix.