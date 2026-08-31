Jets Could Have a New QB3 Option Despite Bailey Zappe's Practice Squad Return

Less than two weeks to go until Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, and there's no disputing who's at the top of the pecking order in the New York Jets' quarterback room. Geno Smith has been the de facto starter ever since he returned to Gotham, while head coach Aaron Glenn officially named rookie QB Cade Klubnik as the primary backup on Monday.

Aaron Glenn on rookie Cade Klubnik: "He's our backup quarterback" pic.twitter.com/g6jSuj5wTj — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 31, 2026

The Smith-Klubnik tandem should offer the Jets a legitimate opportunity to remain competitive throughout the 2026 campaign. That said, no one would blame Gang Green fans for worrying about the depth beyond the aforementioned duo.

After all, the Jets lost Brady Cook to the Dolphins via waivers following the 53-man roster deadline. Although the former undrafted QB's 2025 performance was one to forget, the improvements he made throughout the offseason sparked hope that he could be a reliable third-stringer for New York. Instead, Cook is off to South Beach while the Jets were forced to bring back Bailey Zappe—who was just released—to the practice squad as the QB3.

Zappe's abysmal preseason—two interceptions, no touchdown, and a 41.0 passer rating in three outings—was enough to leave fans wondering if he can be the No. 3 option that New York needs. Fortunately, another signal-calling option is available should Glenn & Co. want to turn the page on Zappe... again.

Joe Milton should have Jets' attention following release from Cowboys

Monday was a busy day around the NFL as fallout from the 53-man roster deadline rained down. Several teams got rid of players who could be hidden treasures elsewhere, including the Dallas Cowboys, who waived third-year QB Joe Milton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source: Cowboys are releasing QB Joe Milton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2026

It's been a rollercoaster ride for the former 2024 sixth-round pick, who's struggled to find a place to call home. Milton spent his rookie year with the New England Patriots, only to be traded to the Cowboys less than a year later, where he was Dak Prescott's primary backup. Sam Howell's offseason arrival and strong preseason performance pushed Milton right off the roster bubble, leaving him looking for a fresh start the Jets can offer.

The 6-foot-5, 236-pound passer has the physical traits to succeed in the NFL, but it's clear his game needs to be fine-tuned after being inconsistent in the Lone Star State. He completed only 15-of-24 passes (62.5%) for 183 passing yards, one TD, and two INTs with a 65.1 passer rating in four backup appearances with the Cowboys last year.

Playing behind Smith and Klubnik would leave Milton facing less pressure than he did last year as Dallas' QB2, allowing him to focus on refining his tools with the practice squad.

Zappe has experience on his side, sure, but that doesn't mean much when the Victoria, TX, native hasn't made a regular-season appearance since 2024. The 2026 preseason is the most recent tape we have on the journeyman QB, and another look at that should have the Jets willing to roll the dice on other options, even unknown commodities like Milton.

Joe Milton isn't perfect, but he's a more promising QB3 option than Bailey Zappe for the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Athleticism is another asset Milton could bring to the Jets' QB room. He often used his feet with the Cowboys, converting five carries into 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. That isn't to say that he'd be a Lamar Jackson-like dual threat, but knowing that Milton can rip off some decent runs with the right gaps is an exciting prospect.

Since waiver priority is based on last year's standings, only the Raiders have a better chance than the Jets at claiming Milton. Las Vegas ended up keeping Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, and Aidan O'Connell on its 53-man roster, likely eliminating the Raiders as a potential threat to steal Milton.

Again, this isn't to say that adding Milton will be a foolproof solution to New York's QB depth needs. At the same time, he's a young (26) gunslinger who'd instantly make the Jets' third-string situation more interesting. If all goes well, he could become the primary backup to the future franchise starter (whether that's Klubnik or someone else) for years to come.

And that's reason enough for the Jets to pull the trigger on a waiver claim.

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