Jets Roster Cuts Tracker 2026: Who's Out as Gang Green Dwindles to 53 Men
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The Jets' preseason is officially in the rearview mirror as they shift their attention to the 2026 NFL regular season. Before Gang Green gets there, though, there's still an important annual tradition that they must deal with: the end-of-August 53-man roster deadline.
It's safe to say that the coming hours will be busy for head coach Aaron Glenn, who needs to part ways with 30-plus players to meet roster requirements. While it'll be easy to say goodbye to certain individuals after less-than-stellar preseason performances, other releases may come as a surprise to fans and experts alike. That's just the nature of the NFL, though.
The Jets' roster should be better than last year's, as general manager Darren Mougey made significant improvements on both sides of the ball. Quarterback shouldn't be as much of a concern; the linebacker room is among the best in the NFL, and there are enough offensive and defensive playmakers to make all 17 games interesting, at least.
Of course, there are areas that need improvement. For example, Jason Sanders's mistake-filled effort against the Giants on Friday resurfaced the Jets' kicking concerns.
"I didn’t like the fact that we missed these field goals, but the thing is we’re not going to panic, and we’re going to make sure that we make the right decision to make sure we either fix those issues or we get the right person in here," Glenn said following Friday's loss (h/t SNY Jets).
Whether it's moves that impact the kicking situation or other roster areas, Jets fans will soon have a better idea of what Gang Green's 53-man unit will look like. Players might eventually return to Gotham on the practice squad, but they first need to be cut to get there.
Here's a list of every roster cut that the Jets have made to get down to 53 men, with this article being updated as promptly as possible.
Jets cut tracker 2026
Name
Position
Previous team
Cade York
Kicker
Saints
Jets waiver tracker 2026
Name
Position
Previous team
TBD
TBD
TBD
Analyzing surprise moves
TBD
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With a master's degree in journalism from Carleton University, Devon has spent the last six years in digital sports media, writing for Forbes Advisor, Betting News, Athlon Sports, The Hockey Writers and FanSided. Devon's work at OnSI includes covering the New York Yankees, New York Knicks and New York Jets.