The Jets' preseason is officially in the rearview mirror as they shift their attention to the 2026 NFL regular season. Before Gang Green gets there, though, there's still an important annual tradition that they must deal with: the end-of-August 53-man roster deadline.

It's safe to say that the coming hours will be busy for head coach Aaron Glenn, who needs to part ways with 30-plus players to meet roster requirements. While it'll be easy to say goodbye to certain individuals after less-than-stellar preseason performances, other releases may come as a surprise to fans and experts alike. That's just the nature of the NFL, though.

The Jets' roster should be better than last year's, as general manager Darren Mougey made significant improvements on both sides of the ball. Quarterback shouldn't be as much of a concern; the linebacker room is among the best in the NFL, and there are enough offensive and defensive playmakers to make all 17 games interesting, at least.

Of course, there are areas that need improvement. For example, Jason Sanders's mistake-filled effort against the Giants on Friday resurfaced the Jets' kicking concerns.

"I didn’t like the fact that we missed these field goals, but the thing is we’re not going to panic, and we’re going to make sure that we make the right decision to make sure we either fix those issues or we get the right person in here," Glenn said following Friday's loss (h/t SNY Jets).

Aaron Glenn is asked if he's worried about the Jets' kicking situation:



"I didn't like the fact that we missed these field goals. But we're not going to panic. Either we fix those issues, or we get the right person in here." pic.twitter.com/NMgRi2iKp5 — SNY Jets (@snyjets) August 29, 2026

Whether it's moves that impact the kicking situation or other roster areas, Jets fans will soon have a better idea of what Gang Green's 53-man unit will look like. Players might eventually return to Gotham on the practice squad, but they first need to be cut to get there.

Here's a list of every roster cut that the Jets have made to get down to 53 men, with this article being updated as promptly as possible.

Jets cut tracker 2026

Name Position Previous team Cade York Kicker Saints

Jets waiver tracker 2026

Name Position Previous team TBD TBD TBD

Analyzing surprise moves

TBD

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