Why Cade Klubnik Deserves to Be Jets' QB2 Despite Preseason Lows

For a majority of training camp and the preseason slate, Cade Klubnik looked like a quarterback more than deserving of the backup role on the Jets. The fourth-round rookie has been confident, decisive, and undeterred by the speed and physicality of the NFL.

Then Friday night happened.

Klubnik's promising summer seemed to come to a screeching halt during the Jets' 23-6 preseason loss to the Giants. The Clemson product completed six of 13 passes for 59 yards and an interception. He added a six-yard run but was sacked once and pressured a ton.

Most of that had to do with the primary slate of backups that the team had Klubnik working with.

But for a roster that is contemplating the addition of a more proven veteran to back up Geno Smith, Friday's contest was not the day for Klubnik to have a bad night.

Now, the Jets might be more inclined to bring in a veteran—even if it's the wrong decision for them going forward.

Jets have enough reasons to make Cade Klubnik the QB2

For fans who demand a playoff-contending roster this year, New York's potential interest in a veteran makes sense. A player like Andy Dalton or Aidan O'Connell can keep the offense afloat because we know what they will be like on the field should something happen to Smith.

Klubnik is a great unknown. He could be the next Dak Prescott or Kirk Cousins, or he could be another backup who isn't ready or capable of running an NFL offense. His performance on Friday only highlighted New York's indecision about the QB2 decision to begin with.

"I thought Cade was up and down," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after Friday's loss. "It’s not fair to myself, it’s not fair to him, it’s not fair to us as a team to sit there and make those statements right now. So, we’ll take a look at that, and we’ll evaluate it, and we’ll make the right decision going forward."

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn clearly still has faith in rookie QB Cade Klubnik, even if he left much to be desired on Friday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake, the best course of action for the Jets this season would be to keep Klubnik as the backup to Smith.

If the starter goes down, New York will have time to see what their fourth-round rookie can do on an NFL field. If he succeeds, then it changes the formula for the Jets beyond the 2026 season. Should he struggle, then it doesn't change New York's need at the position going into the 2027 draft.

By bringing in a veteran QB, the Jets block the chance for a young rookie to show what he can do. While it may make the team more competitive, it doesn't help the organization long term.

Friday's performance may show that Klubnik has some learning to do. But the risk of throwing a fourth-round rookie on the field before he is ready is significantly different from that of a first-round pick. It also wouldn't sink the franchise more than it already is.

It's better for the Jets to see what they have in Klubnik than to throw a veteran in to patch up concerns. Regardless of what a meaningless third preseason game looks like.

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