Jets Curiously Linked To Superstar NFL Draft Prospect

The New York Jets have plenty of needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New York has received below-average contributions at quarterback and wide receiver, traded away superstars in the defensive backfield and along the defensive line, and have inadequate depth along the offensive line. Undergod Fantasy's Brett Kollman believes they could look past all of that use what is expected to be a top-five pick on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

No, seriously.

Kollman made the argument after the superstar announced he was declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday, saying that three teams make the most sense for Love: the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and Jets.

Love, who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (1st) and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (2nd), is the undisputed top running back prospect in the upcoming class and combined for 2,497 rushing yards, 517 receiving yards, and 40 touchdowns across 2024 and 2025. New York is just going to re-sign prolific do-it-all running back Breece Hall, though... right?

The Jets could elect to replace running back Breece Hall

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hall has been more than serviceable in his four seasons with the organization, surpassing 1,000 scrimmage yards each of the past three seasons while combining for 4,848 rushing and receiving yards and 26 touchdowns -- thus far -- since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2022.

ESPN's Rich Cimini has noted that the club's preference is to retain the running back, highlighting how the organization rebuffed "heavy interest" in him at the trade deadline -- though his status as the free agency class' best player at his position could make that difficult.

The Jets might choose to save money while they also make an upgrade, which would mean taking a swing at someone like Love.

New York has invested heavily in the offensive line -- hitting on the likes of first-round offensive tackles Olu Fashanu (2024) and Armand Membou (2025), as well as interior offensive lineman Josh Myers and Joe Tippmann. Love could help take the running game to another level, while passing on a first-round quarterback might be the best course of action after the class' most intriguing options all elected to return to school.

It's not the most obvious path, but upgrading one of the most steady positions on the roster could be the one they decide to take down at One Jets Drive.