Jets EDGE David Bailey: Rookie Pass Rusher Will Look to Re-Ignite Defense at No. 5

In our top 25 most important New York Jets entering the 2026 season, we’ve focused on the offensive side in our last few pieces. But as we go into the top 5, we shift back onto the defense with this year’s second overall pick, David Bailey.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider was widely viewed as the best edge rusher in the draft and is coming off an incredible season. In 14 games, Bailey logged 14.5 sacks, 43 hurries, and 20 run stops, earning a 92.4 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking fifth out of 852 qualifying edge rushers.

Despite being a rookie, expectations for Bailey are already sky-high. Coming off a dominant final season and with elite athletic traits, fans are excited for what’s to come and hope he can transform into a generational edge rusher.

Why David Bailey is so important

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey is selected by the New York Jets as the number two pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets’ pass rush was non-existent last season. The unit finished the year with the second-fewest sacks (26) and quarterback knockdowns (30). Beyond Will McDonald IV, New York didn’t have a consistent pass-rush threat on the edge that they could rely on.

As a result, GM Darren Mougey revamped the edge rush group, adding Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency and selecting Bailey in the draft. While Ossai and Enagbare are solid run-defenders and bolster their depth at the position, Bailey is the player the Jets are counting on to strengthen their pass rush.

He has the physical tools and skill set to instantly become a highly impactful player out of the gates, along with the resume to back it up. Last season, Bailey recorded 81 pressures --the second-most among qualifying edge rushers–and posted a 21.6% pass-rush win rate, ranking 14th at the position. He also earned a 93.3 pass-rush grade, per PFF, which ranked 2nd.

For a Jets’ defense looking to generate more pressure in 2026, Bailey’s development will be a determining factor in how successful they are.

David Bailey’s strengths and weaknesses

Texas Tech's David Bailey rushes the Kent State offense during a non-conference football game, Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Besides consistently creating pressure, Bailey’s strength is his athleticism. At the NFL Combine, he displayed the elite athletic traits that made him one of the top prospects. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, recorded a 35-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump, demonstrating rare speed and explosiveness for a player at his position.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Bailey’s movement to a "slashing two guard", noting that his explosiveness makes him "extremely hard for linemen to stay in front of." This combination could make him a nightmare for opposing tackles.

While he’s proven he can hold his own against the run–earning a 76.4 run-defense grade last season, per PFF–improving his strength and consistency in that area will be a key factor in his development.

Although he displayed the capability of getting the job done against some tough competition, he’ll be going up against much stronger and more physical tackles in the NFL. Adding more power to help him shed blocks and set the edge should be a top priority in his development.

If Bailey can improve in this area, he’ll become a more complete three-down defender and a true impact player.

What happens if David Bailey gets hurt

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Bailey were to ever miss time due to an injury, New York would likely turn to Ossai and Enagbare to fill his void.

Ossai was the biggest signing for the Jets, inking a three-year, $34.5 million contract with the franchise in the offseason. The former 2022 third-round selection is coming off his best season, logging 43 total tackles, 29 hurries,13 run stops, and five sacks.

Although he doesn’t offer nearly the same upside generating pressure as Bailey, he makes up for it with his play against the run. Last season, Ossai received a 70.7 run-defense grade, ranking 25th out of 115 qualifying edge rushers, per PFF.

Like Ossai, Enagbare is primarily a run-defender. In 68 games (21 starts), the former 2022 fifth-round selection has combined for 146 total tackles, 65 hurries, and 11.5 sacks in his four years with the Green Bay Packers.

While his numbers don’t stand out, he’s a solid rotational player who provides consistent production.

Even though losing Bailey would be a significant blow, New York has enough depth to hold it down in his absence.

Why we ranked David Bailey here

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were several reasons why we decided to rank Bailey at No. 5. For starters, he entered the draft as the best pass-rushing prospect and arguably the best overall prospect and was the Jets’ second-overall selection.

He’ll be joining a revamped defensive line, where he’s already etched in as the starter and is surrounded by quality players who will ease the pressure off him.

He’s got the upside, physical tools, and talent to become a premier player at his position. Now, Bailey needs to prove it on the field when he finally takes meaningful snaps in green and white.

If he can finish as a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year, he’ll have a strong case to climb even higher in these rankings next year.