Jets' Defensive Line Additions Could Alter 2026 Defense

A lot has changed in the NFL over its 100-year history. One thing that hasn't, though, is the baseline expectation of how to win football games.

From the 1940s to the current day, teams with the best trench play tend to win games on Sunday. Over the years, the New York Jets have tried to adhere to those very principles. But poor drafting and front office mismanagement have put them behind the 8-ball in that regard.

Until now.

The arrival of Jets general manager Darren Mougey has brought a re-commitment to the trenches on both sides of the field. New York has not only extended quality offensive linemen (Joe Tippmann), but they've also added significant pieces to their defensive line as well.

And it's within that defensive line that gives New York the kind of chance they haven't had in over 15 years.

Darren Mougey prioritized fixing Joe Douglas' Jets defensive line miscues

Before Mougey, New York's general manager was Joe Douglas: an executive with experience in winning Super Bowls thanks to trench play. For the most part, Douglas adhered to those very principles, adding quality defensive linemen and offensive line stars to the roster through the draft and free agency.

The problem? Douglas' players didn't work out. And by the time the now-49-year-old entered his final season, the Jets' defensive line had been gutted due to his poor roster decisions.

Mougey has spent much of the first year and a half on the job fixing the last year of futility from Douglas. Finally, it appears his plan may be coming to fruition.

In the course of the 2026 offseason, the Jets traded for top nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, signed David Onyemata in free agency, and drafted David Bailey with the second overall pick in April's draft.

With the new collection of players along the defensive line, it's easy to see why New York's coaching staff is so excited about the upcoming year.

Mouge has done a great job of building the front seven to the point now that we have a lot of guys that are very good players that can do a number of things, Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. The challenge for us as a defensive staff is to always get the best 11 out there, and then we have so many guys that can do different things that give us the ability to be creative and put guys in different positions.

Mougey has had to fix much on the current Jets roster, starting with the defense, which was at the top of the list for several reasons. Poor run defense, bad tackling, and a secondary that became the first unit in history not to record an interception through an entire year were all parts of that.

But those very issues all go back to the defensive line as well.

Interceptions come when a quarterback is unable to set his feet because he's under duress. Run defense is aided when the interior of the defensive line is solid. Even team tackling can improve when the front four or five are making life miserable for the opposition.

In short, New York knows it must have an elite defensive line if they want to become the defensive unit people expect. It's why Mougey focused heavily on the position group throughout the offseason.

It's up to the players now to put it all together.