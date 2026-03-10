Jets Expected to Make 2 More Moves After Geno Smith Reunion Trade

The New York Jets have aggressively attacked this offseason. They've made a few trades and have agreed to a few contracts, too. Players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, acquired in the trade with the Miami Dolphins, Demario Davis, and Joesph Ossai are all headed to New York this offseason.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Jets had made another trade to acquire Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources. Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Tuesday.

Following this trade, the Jets will need to make a few more moves. Their quarterback room likely isn't finished with the way it sits.

ESPN's Rich Cimini recently reported that the Jets will likely cut ties with Justin Fields and pursue a veteran backup quarterback after trading for Smith.

Jets still have work to do with their quarterback room

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"If the Jets had waited for him to be released at 4 p.m. Wednesday, they could've signed him for $1.3 million, the veterans minimum. But they would've faced competition for him. The Minnesota Vikings were known to be interested," Cimini wrote. "Resetting their quarterback depth chart, the Jets are likely to move on from Justin Fields, who started nine games last season before he was benched. Other than Fields, who has one year and $20 million remaining on his contract, the Jets have Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe under contract. They're expected to add a veteran backup, perhaps Carson Wentz."

Fields struggled last season and the Jets ended up benching him in favor of Tyrod Taylor and eventually Brady Cook. Fields isn't going to be the franchise quarterback in New York and Cimini expects the Jets to cut ties with him in the coming weeks. Cutting Fields would save the Jets $10 million.

As a result, the Jets will likely dive into free agency again to find a veteran backup. Carson Wentz has been closely linked to the Jets ever since New York hired Frank Reich as their new offensive coordinator. Reich and Wentz worked together in Indianapolis.

Either way, the Jets aren't done making moves with the quarterback room this offseason.