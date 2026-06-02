Jets Fans Should Not Be Concerned over Browns' Myles Garrett Trade

Forget A.J. Brown ending up in New England, Myles Garrett being traded to the Los Angeles Rams was the bombshell of the day across the NFL on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns acquiring three draft picks and a young Pro Bowl player in Jared Verse shouldn't be ignored either. Now, the Browns have two first-round picks in a year with an expectedly loaded 2027 quarterback draft class.

For the New York Jets, that could be a problem. Cleveland trading away its best player (and non-quarterback in the NFL) is going to raise concerns for New York and its three first-round picks in the 2027 draft.

But should it really be a concern? A deeper dive into the Garrett trade and Cleveland's standing going into 2026 shows the Jets shouldn't be too worried about the compensation the Rams gave up.

At least, if their goal is to secure a top quarterback from the upcoming draft class, New York still has all the assets it needs to get it done.

Jets shouldn't be losing sleep over the Browns' blockbuster trade

At first glance, Monday afternoon was not a good day for the Jets. They saw an All-Pro wide receiver in Brown head to their biggest rival, who had just come off a Super Bowl appearance. Then, a team expected to compete with them for the top overall pick shipped off its best player.

But perception isn't always reality. And while Brown is certainly going to be a new headache that New York needs to figure out, the Garrett trade shouldn't be concerning for Jets fans.

For starters, the Browns always seemed to be a team that was competing for the top overall pick. Having Garrett on the roster or not wasn't going to change that. The first-round pick acquired from the Rams won't have the same value either.

Los Angeles is gunning for another Super Bowl title. Their 2027 pick is likely going to be in the 20s or later. That means it will have little effect on what the Browns can do this year, should they look to trade up in the upcoming draft.

The Jets, meanwhile, are in a different mindset. They own the first-round picks of the Indianapolis Colts and the weaker of the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys selection. With Daniel Jones coming off a torn Achilles and Micah Parsons still rehabbing from a torn ACL, both the Colts and Packers are dealing with injuries to top players.

It's far more likely those selections will be higher than where the Rams finish. Should the Jets have more wins than the Browns this season, they will still have the resources to trade ahead of them and get whatever quarterback they want.

That's why Jets fans shouldn't be worried. The collection of the Colts' and Packers' first-round picks offers a better outlook for other teams that may want more bites of the apple as opposed to where the Rams will eventually end up picking.

Monday may have been a blockbuster day in the NFL, but for the Jets, they really shouldn't bat an eye.