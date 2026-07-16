Jets Finally Get Clarity Regarding One of Geno Smith's Legal Issues

After two months of their starting quarterback being in the news for all the wrong reasons, the New York Jets finally got some news they'll appreciate.

At the very least, it'll help turn their attention back to training camp in a couple of weeks.

As first reported by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on Tuesday, quarterback Geno Smith's legal troubles regarding an alleged domestic violence dispute turned into an "inactive case" due to a lack of evidence, per Davie PD. Previously, Smith had been accused of an alleged battery case by a reported ex-girlfriend who later posted a video of the confrontation on social media.

It does not clear up all of Smith's legal controversies over the last three months, but the latest in Florida should keep the NFL and the Jets from being too concerned over the situation moving forward.

The latest on Geno Smith's legal trouble

Based on the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, there must be tangible evidence that the NFL uncovers for a suspension to be brought through violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

Smith's case shows a clear lack of evidence, which means he should be full steam ahead to be the Jets' starting quarterback in Week 1.

But just because one of Smith's cases is done, doesn't mean everything else is wrapped up.

In the case of the 36-year-old signal-caller, Smith has reportedly had run-ins with cops four times in the last three months. Three of the last few have been due to speeding violations in the area near his home, where he failed to produce a license each time.

Again, this won't hurt Smith's standing as New York's starting quarterback, but it does show how volatile the last few months have been for him since being acquired back with the Jets this offseason.

When New York completed the trade that brought the former second-round pick back to Florham Park earlier this offseason, the Jets were hoping a more mature Smith could help the team stabilize some success. While he could still do that this season, questions of immaturity have naturally crept back up over the last few months following each encounter with police.

The most serious of the legal cases going away is good news for Smith. But the last few months have been a reminder of the work that remains to be done to repair his image in fans' eyes.

That being said, getting a hot start to training camp should help those very questions.