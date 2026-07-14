Jets Find Themselves with Another Geno Smith Issue to Worry About

One speeding ticket can be considered a mistake. Two, a genuine issue to deal with. But three speeding tickets in three months? Unheard of.

That's the situation the New York Jets are now dealing with involving starting quarterback Geno Smith. The New York Post obtained body-cam footage from police in Florida who pulled Smith over for a third time due to speeding violations. For the second straight time in a matter of weeks, he failed to produce a license inside the vehicle.

Questions will only grow following this latest run-in with New York's starter. The NFL won't suspend a quarterback for speeding unless it leads to harm to civilians. But the Jets have a very clear issue to deal with when they walk into camp in a couple of weeks.

One that won't easily be solved.

Jets have Geno Smith problem

The time NFL players spend during the break between mandatory minicamp and training camp is usually spent on vacation with their families. Some choose to work out with teammates to get a jump- start on the more serious practices.

We can't confirm Smith has done either at this time. The 36-year-old may have done both to prepare himself for his return year with the Jets.

But optics tell a different story. And in the modern NFL, with Jets fans desperate for a quiet offseason, those optics matter. It makes sense for fans to wait to see what comes of an investigation into battery allegations against Smith stemming from late June.

One would think Smith would want to keep his head down following those prior allegations and just try to get to training camp without any other incidents. But with quality cars, the quarterback's decision-making now needs to be called into question.

It's fair to point out that when the team walks into camp, the distractions put forth by Smith's driving will mean very little. That's how the NFL news cycle usually works. And there's no reason to believe Smith won't be the starting quarterback heading into Week 1.

But Smith is supposed to be a leader. Someone who shows other players on the roster how to be professional across the board. How can anyone on the Jets roster take what the quarterback says to heart if he clearly doesn't buy in to staying out of the headlines?

One or two speeding violations can be explained. But four run-ins with officers over a three-month time period? It's something the Jets will have to address.

And they probably won't be too thrilled with what their starting quarterback has been up to.