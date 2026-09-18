Jets Have 5 Key Advantages Over Packers Going Into Week 2

It's been a long time since the New York Jets were 2-0.

Despite the difficulty of their Week 2 opponent, though, this is as good a chance as any for the organization to finally reach that mark.

The Green Bay Packers have been perennial playoff contenders since Matt LaFleur was first hired by the team back in 2019. But despite the organization having a history of winning, the Jets should feel as confident as ever they can pull off the upset in their home opener.

Because of five key advantages they have over their opponent.

Trench warfare

New York's offensive and defensive lines were dominant on Sunday. They were the key reason why the Jets were able to destroy the Titans to open the year. Green Bay poses a different, albeit simple challenge.

It wasn't too long ago when the Packers offensive and defensive lines were among the best in football. Now, not so much.

Green Bay is 0-6 without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, and also has two defensive linemen working through concussions. That could be three players unable to go in a game against a Jets offensive line that controlled the line of scrimmage throughout last week.

On the other side, the Packers offensive line struggled mightily against the blitz. If the Jets are going to pull off the upset, the first step to accomplishing that goal will be in the trenches.

Luckily, that spot is a major advantage for them.

Special teams

New York has serious concerns regarding their kicking situation. While Jason Sanders did make two 50-plus yard field goals on opening day, he was widely inaccurate on a 54-yarder earlier in the contest. The Jets need to be able to confidently expect their kickers to make all their field goals in a rain-soaked contest like it is expected to be.

The good news for the Jets is that, other than kicker, their special teams is the best in the NFL with little weakness. Austin McNamara is one of the better punters in football and had multiple kicks pinned inside the 10-yard line against Tennessee. Add in a fumble forced on kickoff coverage, as well as several big plays from their punt coverage team, and Gang Green has a distinct advantage on special teams going into Week 2.

Edge rushers

We've already talked about how much of an advantage the Jets have along the offensive and defensive lines. That said, it's their edge rushers that give the team a very specific advantage going into Week 2.

David Bailey led the team with six pressures, while he, Will McDonald, and Kingsley Enagbare all recorded a sack during their win on Sunday. Green Bay, meanwhile, is trusting Zach Bako-Bewele and Jordan Morgan to be their starting tackles.

If the Jets are going to shut down Green Bay's explosive offense, they need to do so by collapsing the pocket and forcing Love to step up. We'll get to Love in a bit, but the combination of Bailey, McDonald, and Enagbare should win their matchups convincingly on Sunday.

Geno Smith vs. Jonathan Gannon

Jonathan Gannon has a lot of experience as a defensive coordinator and play-caller. He also has been picked apart by Geno Smith. New York's starting quarterback is 4-0 against Gannon defenses with a 71% completion percentage, while throwing for 895 passing yards with six touchdown to two interception ratio. His quarterback rating of 104.4 is one of the highest in any matchup for Smith.

Gannon's defense focuses heavily on the cover 4 and quarter principles that Vic Fangio has run for decades. The strategy forces young quarterbacks to be patient and take short checkdowns.

The hole in the defense is that the Cover 4 system relies heavily on front adjustments as well as relying on inexperienced quarterbacks to get impatient.

That's something Smith hasn't been. He'll take what the defense gives, and will confidently dink and dunk down the field. It's a massive advantage the Jets have going into Sunday. Smith owns Gannon, and the Packers defensive coordinator hasn't really had an answer for years.

Jordan Love's impatience

Remember how I said that young quarterbacks tend to struggle taking what the defense gives and look to push the ball down the field?

Yeah, Jordan Love is a perfect example for that.

The Packers franchise quarterback is very good. He's easily a top-five signal-caller in the NFC. But he also has a fatal flaw.

When things get tough, and the Packers need him to just play complementary football, he has tended to struggle. Against Minnesota, Love recorded two back-breaking turnovers (whether we can argue one should have counted or not), and didn't handle the blitz well.

New York is going to go all-out in trying to not give up big plays on Sunday. If they succeed, it will force Love to be a patient quarterback.

And that alone is an advantage for the Jets, because he isn't one.

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