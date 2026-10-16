Jets' Ideal Approach for Omar Cooper Jr. Injury Return Becoming Clear in Week 6

Football can be a numbers game sometimes. For fans, the best way to judge if a unit is playing well is cross-checking stats across the league.

If we judge the New York Jets based on stats alone offensively, then only one conclusion can be brought:

They haven't nearly been good enough.

New York ranks as the 23rd-best passing attack, 26th overall, and 27th in points. Part of the reason for that is the unit has been decimated with injuries to key players. Running back Breece Hall, left guard Dylan Parham, wide receiver AD Mitchell, and tight end Mason Taylor have all missed significant time to begin the year.

But the cavalry is close to arriving. In the case of New York's passing unit, the return of one of their top rookies could greatly impact how the group looks moving forward.

Omar Cooper Jr. nearingreturn

New York activated first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. off of the short-term IR list this week. Over the last two practices, the Indiana prospect has been "limited" on the field. New York has been clear for Cooper:

They won't force him onto the field unless he is ready, and he needs to pass through a series of rep tests in practice to do so.

"He's a really good player, but you never want any rookie to actually miss time because the reps are valuable for these guys," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "And I think all of our rookies that's

been getting these reps have been valuable."

Cooper made a major impact in his lone appearance this season. Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, he caught a short pass and raced 30 yards downfield to set the team up for their first touchdown of the game. Unfortunately for him, he suffered an ankle injury that has cost him the last four weeks.

Why the Jets can't limit Cooper

Now that he is healthy, though, the Jets should not be patient with him. They should not hesitate to give him a full load of plays going into Week 6 and beyond. There's no guarantee he plays against the New England Patriots on Sunday, of course, but if he does, he should get the full work of a WR2.

Why? Because he is easily New York's second-best receiving option when on the field. While the Jets have preached their desire to be patient with rookies, some like David Bailey, have proven to be ready for a large set of plays right away.

Based on Cooper's excellence at Indiana, and his strong training camp, the Jets should treat their first-round receiver the same way. Otherwise, the team will have to trust Tim Patrick or Isaiah Williams to take pressure off of Garrett Wilson.

That just isn't good enough.

And it's why there should be no hesitation to get their rocket rookie the ball as early and as often as possible when he gets back on the game field.

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