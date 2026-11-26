With another holiday season upon us and the family gatherings, food and football that many associate with Thanksgiving, some teams around the NFL have more to be thankful for than others 11 weeks into the 2026 campaign.

While the Jets may not have as much to be thankful for compared to some of the contending teams around the league, even Gang Green has some positives to take into the holiday after snapping their five-game losing streak against the Chargers in a game they never trailed.

As everyone takes part in their favorite Thanksgiving traditions and reflects on what they are most thankful for, here are 10 things the Jets have to be thankful for this holiday season as they prepare for a Week 12 road trip to face the Dolphins.

1. Historic play from rookie DE David Bailey

There was a lot of hype surrounding the No. 2 overall pick out of Texas Tech when the Jets selected him back in April, but he has surpassed expectations and then some in just 11 weeks. Look no further than last Sunday's win over the Chargers when he recorded two sacks, including this one early in the third quarter (h/t NFL), and a forced fumble to bring his season-long totals to 9.5 and six, respectively.

2 sacks today, 9.5 this season for David Bailey 😤



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CPQkr1Mrc3 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Bailey is just the third rookie to accumulate at least 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in a season since the turn of the century and is only five behind Jevon Kearse's rookie sack record of 14.5 from 1999. He only needs one more sack to surpass Hugh Douglas' 10 in 1995 to become the Jets' all-time leader among rookies.

Bailey has been on a tear all season and there is no telling what he can accomplish if he stays at this pace. The Jets can only hope this is just the beginning of a successful career for a player who seems to be getting better with more snaps and proving that he is much more than just an elite pass rusher for them.

2. Consistent play from QB Geno Smith

Aside from a challenging Week 10 game against the Bills when Smith was evaluated for a concussion and exited with a left ankle injury later in the game, he showed no signs of a lingering injury and completed 81% of his passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 11 win over the Chargers.

Smith has now gone the last three games without throwing an interception, while last Sunday's game was his fourth of the season with multiple TD passes as he continues to give the Jets something they have not had in a while with his solid and reliable QB play.

With 15 TD passes and only three interceptions all season, Smith is giving this team the veteran leadership it needs under center and is by no means the reason they are 3-8. If it were not for his efficient performance and ability to take care of the ball, it is fair to wonder where the Jets would be at this point.

3. Offensive talent

While Smith's play from the pocket and being able to distribute the ball has been impressive, he also has an immense array of weapons at his disposal. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson leads the team with 53 catches, 672 yards and three receiving TDs, while Adonai Mitchell has 354 yards and one TD in three fewer games as he has dealt with finger and knee issues.

Elsewhere, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. has impressed with 306 yards and two TDs, though he has appeared in one fewer game than Mitchell due to multiple injuries. Despite their inconsistent usage, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq has the fourth-most receiving yards (268), while Mason Taylor broke out for a multi-TD game back in Week 7.

There is clearly no shortage of weapons on offense, but rather so many of them that feeding them the ball on a consistent basis has been a recurring issue. Combine the talent at the skill positions with an offensive line that paved the way for 165 rushing yards and only allowed one sack against the Chargers, and the sky is the limit when everyone plays to their potential and is involved in the game plan.

4. Two-headed machine of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen

When Hall was sidelined for five games earlier this season, Allen filled in admirably with at least 100 yards three times and a total of three rushing TDs. While it seemed like taking him out of the RB1 role would be a mistake when Hall returned to action, he only received a combined 16 touches in Weeks 9 and 10 before the coaching staff put together the perfect balance between the two backs.

The two combined for 161 rush yards between them as Allen averaged 4.7 yards per carry to Hall's 4.3. Both were instrumental in helping the Jets control the clock and advance the ball down the field to keep drives alive in the win over the Chargers, and an even distribution of touches should be the way to go moving forward to ensure the Jets have an identity to lean on.

5. Talented rookie class

A lot of the attention has rightfully been on Bailey, but fellow first-rounders Cooper and Sadiq have impressed as well on offense. Cooper has still hauled in two TD catches and is averaging an impressive 15.3 yards per catch (second-most behind Mitchell's 16.9) in limited action. Sadiq, meanwhile, has flashed his versatility with a rushing TD and this sensational diving TD grab against the Lions in Week 3 (h/t B/R Gridiron).

Fourth-rounder Darrell Jackson Jr. has also been on the rise with 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and two passes defended as the excitement around his future continues to grow. Second-round pick D'Angelo Ponds only has four solo tackles and one pass defended, but the jury is still out on him with just one start and 35 defensive snaps in the Week 11 win over the Chargers.

The same is also true for backup QB Cade Klubnik, who came in for Smith in Week 10 and showed some encouraging signs, although he did throw a pick and looked timid in the pocket. That said, this is a talented draft class overall and one that the Jets are already reaping the rewards of in some areas on the field.

6. Draft capital

While many will point to the Jets most likely squandering away the opportunity in front of them to compete for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, there is no doubt that general manager Darren Mougey has done a solid job setting this franchise up for long-term success.

Courtesy of the blockbuster trades involving Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams last season, the Jets have three first-round picks at their disposal, one of which is from a Colts team that continues to lose and improve Gang Green's chances of going after a franchise QB. Depending on how the season plays out, all three of those selections could be inside the top 15 and give them the control to surround this current roster with even more upside.

7. Jason Sanders

It seems like an eternity ago that there were questions surrounding who the kicker was going to be for the Jets this season. After Gang Green signed the veteran Sanders back in June as their kicking competition was still in limbo, he has been nothing but reliable for a team that has had a tendency to take the easy route and go for the field goal.

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets kicker Jason Sanders (19) kicks a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders has made 27 of his 30 field-goal attempts this season and 16 of his 17 extra points. He has also converted each of his 15 attempts from inside 40 yards, hit from as far out as 54 yards and has gone a perfect 6-of-6 the last two games, not to mention accounting for all 12 of New York's points in back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Bills.

8. Competitiveness

So far this season, the Jets have faced six opponents with a winning record and lost five of those six games. However, the final score was not indicative of how competitive they were in each of those games after only trailing by double digits at the half in one of them.

Even against AFC powerhouses Kansas City and Buffalo, New York was within one score at the break until getting outscored by a combined score of 42-6 in the second half of each game. There is no denying the talent and overall competitiveness on this team, even if the lack of execution and failure from the coaching staff to adjust to what is happening on the field came back to bite them.

9. Snapping five-game losing streak

Although Gang Green endured a five-game stretch without a win and could not stop beating itself, a win over the Chargers was the type of performance that has been missing all season in terms of execution and doing all the little things well.

Nov 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Jets Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Smith's 90.7 QBR, which is elite for a metric that is measured from 0-100, and the six sacks from the defense to the zero punts, zero turnovers, zero failed fourth-down attempts and zero missed field goals, the Jets had a performance to remember and one that was long overdue, even if it was against a 1-9 team that does not have much going its way.

10. Finding a blueprint for success

If there was anything to come out of the Week 11 win over Los Angeles, it was the way the Jets won and how that should be a precursor for what they must do to finish the season strong.

Glenn and this coaching staff have been criticized all season due to their inability to convert in short-yardage situations and their conservative approach, but the balance they were able to find by combining a strong run game with Smith's efficiency in the pocket enabled them to convert those third downs (9-of-11) and find success in the red zone (3-of-4) against the Chargers.

That was a sign of a team that clearly has no intention of tanking and has all the talent to deliver positive results on the field if the execution is there. It may not be enough to keep Glenn around for another season, but there is still a lot of fight within this group, and that should not go unnoticed.

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