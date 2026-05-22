New York Jets Have Yet to Sign Shaq Thompson and It Could Be a Major Mistake

Although New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey made significant upgrades across the roster this offseason, he didn’t fully address the linebacker room. Mougey surprisingly opted not to take a linebacker in the NFL Draft, instead prioritizing the organization's other areas of weakness.

Even though the unit improved with the free-agent signing of Demario Davis, who’s a great addition alongside Jamien Sherwood, the team still lacks reliable depth at the position. Besides Davis and Sherwood, New York’s off-ball linebackers include Kiko Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Mykal Walker.

Of the three, Mauigoa is the only one who had a consistent rotational role on the defense, while Walker and McCrary-Ball primarily served on the special teams. Given Davis’ age (37) and Sherwood’s inconsistent performance last season, Mougey cannot enter the upcoming season relying on unproven players.

Fortunately for him, there are still several dependable options available in free agency who help strengthen the linebacker corps, including Shaq Thompson.

Jets should pursue former Bills LB Shaq Thompson to bolster depth

Thompson, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, played for the Buffalo Bills in 2025. Coming off a torn Achilles from the previous year, Thompson played a key rotational role behind Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard.

The former Washington Husky logged 56 total tackles (six tackles for loss), one sack, and one forced fumble in 12 games (six starts). While not an outstanding season statistically, it was an impressive showing for the 32-year-old, considering that he had suffered two season-ending injuries in the last two years.

Thompson proved he can still be an impactful player against the run and pass, earning a 65.2 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking 36th among 88 qualified linebackers. The 32-year-old defender clearly has plenty of gas left in the tank.

While regarded more as a run-defender, Thompson fared well in coverage last season, allowing just 29 receptions (37 targets) for 223 receiving yards and one touchdown. He also came away with an interception in the Wild Card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Sherwood coming off an atrocious year in coverage, allowing a career-high 51 receptions and 578 receiving yards, the Jets could desperately use Thompson’s steady, reliable play in their linebacker room.

Beyond what he brings on the field, Thompson would provide New York with something they currently lack at linebacker: proven veteran insurance. Davis is entering his age-37 season, while Sherwood struggles in coverage, raising uncertainty about whether he can continue being a three-down linebacker.

If either player were to miss time, the Jets would be forced to rely on their inexperienced depth to fill in. Even though giving the young players a larger role on defense should be a focus for head coach Aaron Glenn, the depth has yet to prove it can be trusted.

That’s why adding Thompson should be a priority for Mougey and the Jets’ brass. He’s shown that he can still play meaningful snaps and be a factor against the run or pass. Along with his on-field impact, Thompson brings leadership and experience and would be a valuable mentor to the young guys.

Signing Thompson also makes financial sense for New York. According to Spotrac, Thompson’s calculated market value is a one-year, $2.4 million contract. Given his age and recent injury history, this should be enough to land him.

If this is what it takes to sign him, Mougey should jump on the opportunity. Thompson can provide the Jets with valuable depth and serve as a bridge option until they add long-term talent to the position.