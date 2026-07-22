Jets' New 'White Out' Jerseys Highlight Missed Chance for Rebrand

Rebrands happen all the time in the NFL. The Jets have gone through two different ones in the last 15 years to some controversial effect.

Their most recent shift —a throwback to a brand used from the 1970s to the mid-1990s—has been well received over the last couple of seasons. But just days before training camp is set to begin, Tuesday morning's official announcement of a new "white out" uniform combination (seen below) has been celebrated as well.

it's here and it's perfect pic.twitter.com/7gZMsCe5Me — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2026

While the Jets' latest rebrand was enjoyed by fans, the latest announcement raises one obvious issue.

The old logo they brought back was the wrong one from the very beginning.

Jets should've put more effort into new uniform

Let's start it off right. The current "white out" uniform looks awesome. Not only does it incorporate a good color scheme with the Jets' green, but the logo fits perfectly within the white parts of the uniform. Everything about this look is great.

But it's not the best the Jets have ever looked. It's not even the best logo either.

While many older Jets fans are current logo because it's the one they grew up with, the best logo and color scheme is actually the one used from 1998-2018. The uniforms were some of the best in the league, and the logo, solid. Everything about the look appeared perfect.

Jets fans have fond memories of LaDainian Tomlinson carrying the ball in what were, easily, the franchise's best uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some logos that shouldn't be messed with. The Raiders, Steelers, Cowboys and Packers are all examples of this. The Jets from the 2000s were like that. They never should have rebranded in the first place just for the sake of doing so.

It also just so happened that the logo was synonymous with the most dominant and consistent era in team history.

Glory days

From 1998 to 2018, the Jets reached the conference championship game three times and made the playoffs seven times. For comparison, in the 21 years that the team has used its current logo and uniform scheme, the Jets made the playoffs just six times with only one conference title appearance.

Is it a coincidence that the Jets played better when under a specific uniform and color scheme? Some fans may say no. But the superstitious ones will argue otherwise.

New York's new uniform should be celebrated. It looks very strong. But it doesn't take away from the very real fact that Gang Green always looked better during the 2000s. Going away from that was always a mistake.

Whether people want to admit it or not.