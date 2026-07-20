Jets Training Camp Preview: Safety Overhaul Welcomes All-Pro

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn's second training camp will officially begin later this week when rookies report to Florham Park on Friday. Veterans will follow suit three days later, emphasizing how close we are to the start of the 2026 NFL season.

There will be a lot to be excited about in 2026. A strong offseason has brought forth an infusion of talent. With that comes heightened expectations for an organization that finished with just three wins last year.

Over the next several days, we'll be previewing the Jets' roster by position heading into camp: breaking down the depth chart for each role and answering some of the biggest questions that the team faces.

Today, we focus on the safety room with a new All-Pro leading the way. Let's break it down.

Safety Depth Chart

Safe: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Malachi Moore, Dane Belton, Andre Cisco

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Malachi Moore, Dane Belton, Andre Cisco On the Bubble: VJ Payne, Dean Clark, Jarius Monroe

Who will start opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick?

It's the biggest question for the group going into camp. Some would argue it's the only one that matters. New York's acquisition of All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick changes the outlook of the secondary this season.

But in order to be a truly elite group, the Jets will need quality play from two safeties, not just one.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's arrival will help the Jets, but they'll need more from other players to turn the safety room's outlook around. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trio of Dane Belton, Malachi Moore, and Andre Cisco will all compete for playing time opposite Fitzpatrick. While New York will certainly look to play three safeties at a time, the moves they made this offseason have bolstered their entire secondary as a whole.

That means there will be limited snaps for players who don't earn a starting job. And that makes the position battle one of the more intriguing heading into camp.

Will Malachi Moore play within Jets' scheme in 2026?

The fourth-round pick out of Alabama was not bad last season, but there were some obvious flaws to Moore's game. Chief among them was a penchant for trying and overplaying the position instead of doing his own job.

That kind of "do it yourself" game plan isn't going to fly with head coach Aaron Glenn calling plays on defense. If Moore wants playing time and a chance to prove the Jets were right in drafting him as high as they did, he's going to need to play within the structure of the defense.

The Jets will need to see more from Malachi Moore after an up-and-down rookie season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anything less and Moore could very well be fighting for a spot on the roster in the near future.

Can Dane Belton be more than a third safety?

One of the more underrated signings made by the Jets this offseason came when they inked former Giants safety Dane Belton. As third safeties go, he was one of the more dependable in football last season, recording the lowest missed tackle percentage (4.1%) among all safeties to play at least 400 snaps, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt with data from Pro Football Focus.

Dane Belton brings something the Jets have been severely lacking at safety for a long time: He's a sure tackler.



Had the lowest missed tackle percentage (4.1) among all safeties to play at least 400 snaps, per PFF. https://t.co/3PvMglhZUI — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 9, 2026

Belton appears to be on the cusp of getting a chance to start for the Jets this season. If he does, he will be a strong complement to the All-Pro already on the roster, creating interesting scenarios for his future with the franchise.

Player to watch: Andre Cisco

There was a time when Andre Cisco was seen as a likely candidate not to return to the team this offseason. He seemed to say as much at the end of the 2025 campaign. But after the market dried up, only the Jets seemed like a viable option for the former Syracuse product.

Cisco will be given every chance to earn the starting job. Glenn likes him, and he fits what they want to do schematically. He also has the kind of physicality that pairs well with Fitzpatrick.

It may not be the popular fan choice, but Cisco seems to be the favorite for the Jets' starting job right now, and that puts the spotlight on him going forward.