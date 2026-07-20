It was a baptism by fire in a way for Jets right tackle Armand Membou last season.

Drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 draft, Membou was given the starting job right away and had to take on quality edge rushers like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, and so many others to begin his NFL journey.

For the most part, Membou showed he was up to the challenge: shutting down Watt and holding his own against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. As he enters the 2026 season, Membou is primed for a breakout season as one of the Jets' better players.

Just how good is he? After a stellar rookie campaign and a strong offseason, Membou is the fourth-ranked player on Jets OnSI's top-25 list heading into the new NFL season.

With plenty of room still to grow.

Why is Armand Membou so important

Ask the Eagles how important Lane Johnson is to them, or the Lions with Penei Sewell, or even the 49ers with Trent Williams.

There is no substitution for an elite tackle on either side of the line.

That's what the Jets believe they have with Membou. Not only do they have someone they believe is on the cusp of superstardom in this league, but they have him developing at a rate few young players ever do within the organization.

Jets OT Armand Membou has all of the tools to be a household name during the 2026 NFL season and beyond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Membou was named to the All-Rookie team last season and was tested throughout the year with some of the elite pass rushers in the game. He passed most of those tests with flying colors. If he can continue on this path, the Jets will have one of the best offensive linemen in the league.

And Membou just might rise through the ranks of this very list going forward.

Armand Membou’s strengths and weaknesses

One of the best things about Membou's play last year was his consistency. He was just as good blocking the run as he was against the pass. Compare that to his counterpart at left tackle, Olu Fashanu, who was one of the better pass-blocking tackles in the game but also one of the worst run blockers. You can see why that matters for the Jets.

Membou looked the part of an ascending young player with New York last season. Early in organized team activities and minicamp, his footwork and hand placement also seemed to be even better than when he first entered the league.

If there's a weakness, and much of it is nitpicking for a second-year player, it's centered around his issues against speed rushers. He did have some issues with them last season, as he was called for 11 penalties.

The Jets wouldn't mind seeing Armand Membou (left) take fewer penalties this season than he did as a rookie. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both marks will have to improve next year if the team wants to see Membou become the star they expect.

The good news it that the Missouri product already seems to have been working on those issues.

What happens if Membou gets hurt

The good news for the Jets is that they do have contingency plans in case their young phenom were to get hurt. Chukwuma Okorafor has started over 60 games in his eight-year career in the NFL. That kind of experience is valuable for a backup swing tackle.

Chukwuma Okorafor will be the de facto next man up if the Jets are forced to play without Armand Membou due to injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Objectively, though, there's an obvious drop-off from going from one of the better young offensive linemen in the game to a quality backup. New York would have to account for that should the doomsday scenario happen this season.

As contingency plans go, though, the Jets should feel confident that they are in a position where they do not have to worry about who their backup linemen will be. They are better prepared than they have been in this case.

Why we ranked Membou here

It's not fair to put any player entering his second professional season in the top three players on a team, even for one devoid of talent, such as the Jets.

But in a short time, Membou has given Gang Green a future that shows him as not only one of the best players on the team, but one of the better offensive linemen in the entire league.

We're still a ways away from that happening, though. Until then, Membou will have to be pleased with a top-five finish here. The Jets' blocker may see a strong rise going into his third year as well if he keeps his level of play up, though.