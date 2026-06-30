Jets' Offseason Outlook Provides Fans with Realistic Path Forward

Rome wasn't built in a day. Neither are true NFL title contenders.

For the last 15 years, the New York Jets have asked fans to be patient as they have tried to rebuild the roster (and organization) into a viable winner. The fanbase has been given very little to trust over the years.

The same could be said for the current iteration of the Jets. Despite talk of building a team "the fans can be proud of," all people have seen is more of the same in 2025.

But there's a difference in the Jets' roster building this offseason compared to past ones. And that could very well be the difference that fans finally need to see to have faith in the process.

Not because of the immediate results, but due to the path the team is on.

Jets' offseason plans are shaping future hope

A common misconception that Jets fans have made recently is their hopes of turning around a team only takes a single year when you have the right coach and quarterback. They point to the Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels reaching the NFC Championship game in his first year as a clear example of that.

But Washington's tale is a cautionary one, not something to emulate across the board.

For as good as the Commanders were in 2024, they were equally as bad in 2025. The team won just five games last year and now has one of the oldest and most expensive rosters in the game. Instead of building their team slowly, along with their star quarterback, they tried to cut corners, and it has left them in limbo as a team.

The Jets learned that lesson as well. After boosting their win total in 2022, the team tried to jump into championship contention by acquiring Aaron Rodgers. That move didn't work out, and it left the team kickstarting another rebuild that current head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey are trying to work through.

But just as the Detroit Lions in their first year under Dan Campbell, improvement is not always linear. Like the Jets, Campbell's Lions were unwatchable in their first season together in 2021. But they used a strong offseason and a year of experience to build off their first-year troubles. 2022 saw a six-win jump that propelled the team to title contention.

It took the Lions two years to build their roster. The Jets are entering their second season with the current regime. Along the way, they have built the locker room in a similar way to that Detroit team - with quality leaders brought in on defense and an offensive line with major upside.

Maybe it doesn't end up working out. Perhaps it actually does.

But the Jets' "plan" this season is far more palatable than ever for a fanbase dying to see competency. If the coaching staff takes a similar jump to what Campbell's Lions did, then New York might finally build a team the "right way" that can itself into a winner sooner rather than later.