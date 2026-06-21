One Humbling Reality for Jets GM Darren Mougey

Jets general manager Darren Mougey has done a lot of good since being hired by the organization 18 months ago.

Despite the 3-14 mark last season, the Jets have added quality talent at almost every position this offseason in the hopes of improving their win total going into 2026. From quality trade acquisitions like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, and Jowon Briggs to free-agent additions such as Brandon Stephens and Demario Davis, the Jets are expected to look a lot better than they did last year.

For as objectively good a job as Mougey has done, though, there is one glaring flaw on his résumé so far. One that could hurt the organization's long-term chances going forward.

Jets' 2025 draft class remains a question mark for Mougey

There is reason for optimism surrounding the Jets this offseason, especially after the 2026 NFL Draft, where the team made four draft selections in the first 50 overall picks. If the team plays their cards right, they could see as many as five players get significant playing time from that draft class.

The same cannot be said, though, for the previous draft class.

Outside of seventh-overall right tackle Armand Membou, the Jets received middling production from their talented class in 2025. Tight end Mason Taylor made quality plays late in the year but struggled to stay healthy and dependable in a bad passing offense.

Although there were some bright spots, Mason Taylor's 2025 performance left much to be desired among Jets fans. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas showed strong physicality throughout his reps. Even Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa and safety Malachi Moore enjoyed quality play in their first year. But that was last year, with a scheme that is no longer applicable to the organization.

Following a quiet offseason workout schedule, it's hard to envision multiple starters coming out of the 2025 class outside of Membou. Taylor saw the team draft a potential franchise tight end—Kenyon Sadiq—in the first round back in April. Thomas is in a position battle with starter Nahshon Wright but hasn't made a dent, and other young players are seemingly being pushed to special teams or to the practice squad.

While drafting is always a crapshoot, the Jets being in a position where only one of their picks from the 2025 draft is a starter this season isn't a good thing, even for a second-year general manager like Mougey.

New York needs its young players to produce at a high level. It's the only way the Jets can put an end to their 15-year playoff drought.

But if an entire draft class is seemingly riding the bench, it's hard for fans to get excited about the group. It's what makes training camp this season so important. If New York's second-year players struggle out of the gate, it will only put more pressure on the team's scouting abilities going forward.

Mougey has done a lot of good for the Jets. But if the team wants to get to a successful stretch this year, they'll need more from the 2025 draft class this fall.