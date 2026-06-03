Jets' QB2 Situation Is a Big Question Mark Again After Tuesday's OTAs

Through the first few organized team activities (OTAs), New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has emphasized team drills on situational football. While Monday’s practice leaned towards the offense’s favor by working on short-yardage situations, the defense had the advantage on Tuesday as they concentrated on third-and-seven-plus.

Although Geno Smith had a solid day in drills, it was the backup quarterbacks who struggled. Only Cade Klubnik and Bailey Zappe took snaps in front of the media, and neither player had a good day. Klubnik, who’s gained some steam to win the QB2 spot after an impressive showing in the rookie minicamp, finally looked like a first-year player Tuesday.

Practice is over. Jets QB stats today:



Geno Smith

5/7 in 7 on 7 (two PBUs)

6/8, INT in 11 on 11



Bailey Zappe

2/4 in 7 on 7

2/2 11 on 11



Cade Klubnik

4/7, one INT in 7 on 7

1/4 11 on 11 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 2, 2026

He finished the day 3-for-9 with an interception in seven-on-seven drills, and 2-for-5 in 11-on-11. Zappe wasn’t much better in limited reps, going 2-for-4 in seven-on-seven and completing all two of his passes in 11-on-11.

While struggles in OTAs shouldn’t be taken too seriously, given that this phase welcomes mistakes as coaches install the scheme and players learn the system, the outing by these two should raise some concerns about their backup situation.

There is still plenty of time for Klubnik and Zappe to find their footing, but if the struggles continue for the remaining OTA portions, New York could be forced to explore veteran options.

Jets Backup QB Competition Remains Unsettled

Despite Klubnik receiving more reps in Tuesday’s practice, Zappe still appears to have the edge in the backup competition. Last week, Glenn indicated that the former 2022 fourth-round selection is the current leader for the backup role.

Zappe has the experience that coaches want in a backup. He has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) in his four-year career, posting a 4-5 record while completing 62.1% of his passes for 2,233 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. While his track record gives him an advantage, it doesn’t guarantee him the job.

The Jets traded up to select Klubnik in the fourth round because they believe in his upside. The former Clemson Tiger has already generated positive reviews among fans and coaches during the offseason workouts.

Last Thursday, Klubnik was one of the standouts, with Jets on SI’s Nick Faria highlighting his accuracy and comfort level in the offense. If he can bounce back and prove that Tuesday’s practice was just a fluke, he could surpass Zappe as the leader.

Still, the bigger issue is that none of the Jets’ backup quarterbacks has firmly established themselves as reliable. Cook was a disaster in his four starts last season and is fighting for a roster spot. Zappe, whose experience is valuable, has yet to prove he can be a dependable backup. As for Klubnik, he’s still adjusting to the speed of the NFL.

The uncertainty at the position is why it should be worth monitoring for the remainder of the OTAs. Remember, the Jets were looking to add a veteran to the mix in the offseason and had offered Russell Wilson a contract while he was debating whether to continue his career.

If Klubnik or Zappe don’t give Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich any confidence in the upcoming weeks, the Jets could revisit the veteran market before the start of training camp. One name floated as a potential option a few weeks back was Cooper Rush, who was a trusted option with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

For now, there is no reason to panic over one poor performance in June. While Tuesday’s practice raises concerns over the franchise’s handling of the position, no one is going to win the backup spot based on OTA performance alone.

This competition will extend into training camp before a winner is ultimately decided. Until then, Klubnik, Zappe, and Cook must continue to separate themselves in the coming weeks, or New York could add another quarterback to the mix in free agency.